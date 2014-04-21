By Christine Stebbins
| CHICAGO, April 21
CHICAGO, April 21 A plan in the new U.S. farm
law to help dairy farmers limit losses from rising feed costs or
falling milk prices may become a model in coming years for
livestock producers who have resisted similar types of
insurance.
The plan, called the Margin Protection Program, takes a page
from the popular multibillion-dollar government-backed crop
insurance programs for grain, cotton and other crops. In short,
MPP will create formulas to insure against loss of "revenue"
rather than actual loss of animals.
Cattle and hog producers have traditionally rejected
government risk-management schemes because they abhor any idea
of government controls. However, in natural disasters, they have
accepted federal aid payments.
But the thrust of the 1,000-page Agricultural Act of 2014,
signed into law Feb. 7, was to move away from "direct payments"
toward more elaborate insurance coverage. The dairy program aims
to convince not just dairy farmers but all livestock producers
they can benefit as crop producers have.
"In the past we've had our program tied to the price of milk
and only the price of milk. This recognizes that it's more
important to look at the margin between the price of milk and
feed costs," said Chris Galen of the National Milk Producers
Federation.
"We've learned the last five years in the entire livestock
sector, not just dairy, when feed prices are high and your
commodity price is low, whether it's milk or pork or beef or
eggs or chicken, you can really lose a lot of money in a hurry,"
Galen added.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working to launch the
program for the country's 47,000 commercial dairy farms by Sept.
1.
"As long as USDA implements the margin insurance proposal
under the dairy title in the fashion intended by Congress then
clearly we are going to have a much stronger safety net for
farmers," said Michael Marsh, chief executive of Western United
Dairymen, whose members produce 60 percent of the milk in
California, the top dairy state.
Marsh said MPP will be critical in California, which faces
its worst drought in a century. The state lost 25 percent of its
dairy farmers from 2008-2012, squeezed by low milk prices and
soaring grain costs.
"It was year after year after year of negative margins that
drove so many of them to bankruptcy," Marsh said.
Under MPP, dairy farmers will be able to choose how much of
their annual milk production to cover, from 25 percent to 90
percent, and set profit margins using a federal formula taking
into account feed costs as well as milk prices. Margin coverage
will be available from $4 to $8 per hundred pounds (cwt).
"They want to help dairymen manage margin risk and shift
them into an era of having some skin in the game similar to crop
insurance," said John Newton, a University of Illinois dairy
economist. "This is the first attempt to get them to understand
the benefits of managing their margin."
As with crop insurance, USDA will pay part of the insurance
premiums and underwrite payouts if profit margins fall below
targets for two consecutive months.
Even so, many non-dairy farmers wary of government
"controls" look likely to remain a tough sell.
"It's doubtful that we would look at any success of any type
of pilot program within dairy," said spokesman Colin Woodall at
the National Cattlemen's Beef Association. "We spend most our
time trying to get the government out of our business. The last
thing we want is to invite them in, especially in any sort of
revenue guarantee or insurance type program."
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; editing by Alden Bentley and
David Gregorio)