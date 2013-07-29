WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. Agriculture
Department paid out $32 million in soil conservation payments
and crop insurance aid to dead farmers from 2008 to 2012,
congressional auditors said on Monday, calling for stricter
rules to prevent improper payments.
In a report, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said
two USDA agencies did not routinely check master lists compiled
by the government to assure payments go only to living
recipients. Contracts with USDA often are voided by death, but
payments can flow to heirs for work already performed.
USDA said the problem was not as broad-scale as auditors
suggested in citing potentially improper payments to 4,537
recipients. Some payments were made properly, but errors in
recordkeeping misidentified recipients, it said.
However, the Risk Management Agency (RMA), overseer of the
taxpayer-subsidized crop insurance system, said it began in May
to match payment record with the Social Security
Administration's list of decedents, as suggested by GAO.
The Environmental Working Group, which favors more funding
for soil and water programs, juxtaposed the potential crop
insurance mispayments, "this irresponsible use of scarce
taxpayer dollars," with proposals in Congress to slash funding
of food stamps for the poor.
Improper payments to deceased farmers and landowners are a
recurring issue for USDA, although the payments are a small part
of agricultural spending of around $20 billion a year on farm
subsidies, soil conservation and crop insurance.
Earlier this year, the USDA inspector general said agencies
in charge of farm subsidies could be vulnerable to improper
payments. A 2007 GAO report listed $1.1 billion in farm payments
over six years to deceased persons.
GAO said the Natural Resources Conservation Service, in
charge of soil and water conservation programs, and the RMA
needed "a systematic process" to check for deaths, such as the
Social Security Administration list, rather than rely on finding
them as part of routine operations.
USDA objected to GAO's description that the agencies had no
procedures to identify deceased subsidy recipients.
In the report, GAO said the Farm Service Agency, which runs
the crop subsidy program, had strengthened its oversight of
payments since 2008 and now recovers most payments that are made
improperly. But GAO said there could be a 9 percent error rate
in coding whether payments were proper or improper.
(Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)