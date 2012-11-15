* Reform is 'important component' for bill - USDA's Vilsack
* Deficit reduction top issue in lame-duck session
* Lobbyists say farm bill delay into 2013 is likely
* Food stamps are a target for conservatives
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 U.S. Agriculture Secretary
Tom Vilsack on Wednesday urged Congress to break a logjam and
pass a reform-minded farm bill, but two lobbyists said the
deadlocked $500 billion bill may not be enacted for months, or
even a year.
Vilsack, who is expected to stay at USDA for at least the
start of President Barack Obama's second term, told Reuters the
department "would do everything we can" to implement a new farm
bill in time for the 2013 harvest next fall.
With deficit reduction at the top of the agenda for
lawmakers during a brief post-election session, Vilsack said
"reform becomes a very important component" for the farm bill,
already six weeks overdue.
Months ago Obama suggested $33 billion in agricultural cuts,
and analysts say the best chance to pass a farm bill this year
would be to use its budget cuts as part of an overall plan to
reduce the federal deficit.
But they see little chance of a budget pact and say the farm
bill is a minor issue for lawmakers to spend time on, compared
to looming automatic budget cuts and tax increases.
FOOD STAMPS A KEY ISSUE
Potential changes in agricultural committee assignments in
Congress could also slow the path to a farm bill.
Written every few years, farm bills are panoramic
legislation that range from production subsidies and soil
conservation efforts to food aid, agricultural research and
rural economic development. Food stamps account for
three-quarters of the spending.
If the House debates the farm bill, Ohio Republican Jim
Jordan said he would seek a vote to separate food stamps from
the rest of the bill. The step would break a decades-old
urban-rural coalition and could fit into a Republican plan to
convert food stamps into a block grant to states.
The Senate passed its version of the farm bill in mid June
but work on the bill stalled in the Republican-controlled House
of Representatives in late July.
The House Agriculture Committee's bill would make the
deepest cuts in food stamps in a generation, four times more
than the Senate version.
Vilsack declined during an interview to suggest a limit on
food stamp cuts, in favor of direct discussions with lawmakers.
"I am concerned there is a lack of clarity on the part of
House Republican leadership on how much of a priority this is,"
he said. "Our role is to see the reforms that are enacted do not
undercut the purpose of (food stamps) or any other program."
Against the odds, a final version of the bill could still
materialize in the next few weeks, Vilsack said, adding, "This
town works best when there is a deadline."
Some farm groups say Congress will extend the 2008 farm law,
which expired on Oct 1, for as long as a year as a stop-gap.
It will be "incredibly difficult" to wrap up a bill in three
or four weeks, said Ferd Hoefner of the National Sustainable
Agriculture Coalition. He called for attention to issues such as
disaster aid, that should not be overlooked in an extension.
Mary Kay Thatcher of the 6-million-member American Farm
Bureau Federation, said that a one-year extension of the current
bill was most likely, with a six-month extension possible too.
Mississippi Sen Thad Cochran could replace Pat Roberts of
Kansas as the top Republican on the Senate Agriculture
Committee, which could affect work on the farm bill if it is
delayed into 2013.
Roberts took a lead on the Senate farm bill which would
eliminate traditional crop subsidies. But southern Senators
including Georgia's Saxby Chambliss said the plan was unfair to
rice and peanut growers.
Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Democrat, is expected to return as
the Senate Agriculture chairwoman. Frank Lucas, Oklahoma
Republican, was expected to serve a second term as House
Agriculture chairman.