WASHINGTON May 7 Congress will begin writing
the new, $500 billion U.S. farm law next week, the head of the
Senate Agriculture Committee said on Tuesday, amid calls for
deeper cuts in farm subsidies and food stamp spending.
The Senate panel scheduled a bill-drafting session for May
14. Its House counterpart, unofficially, aims to start writing
its version on May 15. The bills are expected to boost crop
support rates, expand the crop insurance program, reduce the
scope of land-idling programs and cut spending on food aid to
the poor.
Senate Agriculture chairwoman Debbie Stabenow has said the
Senate bill plans to cut farm bill outlays by $23 billion over
10 years. The House bill is expected to save $35 billion.
(Reporting By Charles Abbott; editing by Ros Krasny)