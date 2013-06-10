June 10 The U.S. Senate passed a $500 billion
five-year farm bill on Monday and sent it to the House of
Representatives, where bitter argument over the extent of cuts
to food stamps for the poor stalled action in 2012.
The Senate bill, similar to a House version expected to be
debated this month, expands a taxpayer-subsidized crop insurance
system, eliminates a $5 billion a year "direct payment" subsidy
to farmers, and streamlines soil-conservation programs.
The House bill would make the deepest cuts to food stamp
funding in a generation - a step resisted by many House
Democrats and rejected soundly in a Senate vote.
