in gasoline scored another victory on Wednesday after the U.S.
House of Representatives passed a farm bill with a provision
removing subsidies for biofuel blending pumps in rural areas.
The provision, tucked into page 735 of the 949-page farm
bill, could make it more difficult for gasoline blended with
higher concentrations of ethanol to find its way to rural areas,
where demand for the fuel is greatest.
That, in turn, could make it more difficult for the United
States to implement a program known as the renewable fuel
standard, or RFS, which mandates increasing amounts of biofuels
like corn-based ethanol be blended into the nation's fuel
supply.
The subsidy cut is also a blow to the Obama administration,
which in 2010 set a goal of helping gasoline station owners
install 10,000 blender pumps over the next five years to promote
consumption of higher-ethanol gasoline. Blender pumps mix
gasoline and ethanol for sale at gas stations.
"We figure there will be a lot fewer blender pumps if it's
not subsidized by the federal government," said Wayne Allard,
vice president of government relations for the American
Motorcyclist Association, which lobbied for the provision.
Allard said his group wanted to limit the chance that
motorcycle owners will damage their engines by buying gasoline
blended with higher amounts of ethanol than the 10 percent norm.
The lobbying victory follows a November move by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency to reduce for the first time the
amount of ethanol required to be blended into U.S. gasoline
supplies. The EPA proposed the cuts in part due to concerns over
the lack of infrastructure, such as blender pumps needed to sell
gasoline with greater concentrations of ethanol.
"There is irony in the fact that EPA has proposed cutting
back on the RFS because of their concern about the availability
of infrastructure to satisfy higher blends of ethanol while the
Congress eliminates funding for blender pumps," said Bob
Dinneen, head of the Renewable Fuels Association, which
represents ethanol producers.
"The U.S. ethanol industry remains committed to growing
demand and opening new markets, which will require expanded
infrastructure," he said.
Gasoline blended with higher concentrations of ethanol, such
as 15 percent, or E15, has been most popular in rural areas,
which are targeted by the subsidy removal.
There are only 59 stations across 12 states that currently
sell E15, according to a list published by the RFA. Most of them
are in corn-producing states such as Iowa, Kansas and Illinois.
Although growing, that total is still miniscule compared with
the 120,000 to 125,000 U.S. gasoline stations, according
estimates by the American Automobile Association.
Wednesday's vote does not guarantee the subsidy cut will
become law, but there is little opponents of the provision can
do to stop it. The Senate is expected to vote on the same
version of the bill as early as next week, at which point it
will go to President Obama for signing into law.
Leaders of the House and Senate agriculture committees have
said they expect the resident will sign the bill
.
