* Fifteen days left in lame-duck session of Congress
* Best hope: add farm bill to deficit-cutting pact
* Major disputes on food stamps, farm subsidy cuts
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 With time running out,
agricultural leaders in Congress vowed on Thursday to do
everything they can to pass a farm bill that cuts spending by at
least $23 billion -- savings that could assure support by
lawmakers determined to reduce the federal deficit.
The five-year, $500 billion farm bill has been deadlocked in
the House of Representatives since mid-July, although the Senate
has passed its version of the bill.
Without a new law, one of the first major ramifications
could be a sharp increase in milk prices in early 2013 under the
dictates of an archaic fall-back statute.
"I'd like to see it anyway we can do it," said Maine's
Debbie Stabenow, chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee,
when asked if the farm bill could become part of the deficit
reduction package that is the chief goal of the lame-duck
session. "We're going to do everything we can to work together
to get to a five-year farm bill."
Stabenow and the other leaders of the Senate and House
Agriculture committees were unified in the push for a full-scale
farm bill after meeting on Thursday with Agriculture Secretary
Tom Vilsack for 40 minutes in a post-election gettogether.
Congress is scheduled to adjourn for the year in 15 days --
too little time for the usual methods to reconcile conflicts
between the House and Senate, which disagree strongly on the
size of cuts in crop subsidies and food stamps for the poor. The
House bill calls for the biggest food stamp cuts in a
generation.
Some farm lobbyists believe Congress will extend the 2008
law, which expired on Sept. 30, and try again next year for a
long-term bill.
Farm leaders such as Roger Johnson, president of the
300,000-member National Farmers Union, say it will be easier to
wrap a five-year bill into a deficit package than to pursue an
extension which has its own pitfalls. The farm bill would offer
budget cuts at a time when cuts are paramount -- $23 billion
over 10 years in the Senate bill and $35 billion in the bill
approved by the House Agriculture Committee.
"Until sine die (adjournment) occurs, there is not really a
drop-dead" day to agree on a five-year bill, said Dale Moore of
the 6 million-member American Farm Bureau Federation.
Besides food stamps, the House and Senate bills disagree on
the direction of farm subsidies. The House bill would boost
support prices by as much as 40 percent. The Senate would
replace traditional subsidies with an insurance-like program
that protects farmer revenue against poor yields or low prices.
Both bills would end the $5 billion-a-year "direct payment"
subsidy that is the major target of reformers, and both would
expand the federally subsidized crop insurance system.
"The truth is, we're running out of time," said a farm
lobbyist. He said there was little indication of staff-level
work to produce a final version of the bill, a view repeated by
others.
Stabenow, however, said the Agriculture Committee leaders
"never stopped" work on the bill. She said the four leaders did
not go into specifics of the legislation while meeting with
Vilsack, but they did agree on the goal of a five-year bill. The
three other leaders, Sen. Pat Roberts, Kansas Republican, House
Agriculture chairman Frank Lucas of Oklahoma, and Rep. Collin
Peterson, Minnesota Democrat, each endorsed the effort.
Vilsack said the Obama administration also wants a five-year
farm bill which would allow farmers and agribusinesses to plan
their spending for years into the future.