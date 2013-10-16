* Food stamps is make-or-break issue for farm bill
* Lightning rod ag issues - crop insurance, payment limits
* Bill could resolve WTO ruling against cotton subsidies
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 House and Senate negotiators
could meet for the first time next week to work on the new $500
billion U.S. farm bill, more than a year past due and repeatedly
delayed by House Republican plans for steep cuts in food stamps
for the poor.
The bill is also expected to cut funding for conservation
programs but expand by $1 billion a year the federally
subsidized crop insurance program, which now costs around $9
billion annually.
"Depending on the House and Senate schedules, the first,
formal conference meeting could be scheduled as early as next
week," said an aide to House Agriculture Committee chairman
Frank Lucas. Under congressional protocol, Lucas will chair the
conference committee formed to write a compromise bill between
the House and Senate versions.
If Congress is not in session next week, the negotiators may
not meet until the following week, said two other congressional
staff workers.
The first meeting of House and Senate conferees is a
milestone that marks the final round of work on major
legislation. Commonly, a final version emerges within a few
weeks.
Lucas says he is confident of consensus on a five-year bill.
Analysts said it will be difficult to reconcile the
dramatically different proposals for food stamps.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor of Virginia spearheaded
the Republican drive to tighten eligibility rules for food
stamps, ending benefits to nearly 4 million people in 2014, and
save $39 billion over 10 years. His targeted cuts are nearly 10
times the amount proposed by the Democrat-run Senate, which
focused on closing loopholes on utility costs.
The Republican-controlled House defeated its initial version
of the farm bill, with $20 billion in food stamp cuts, because
the cuts were too small to satisfy Tea Party-influenced
conservatives. Democrats voted solidly against the cuts.
By comparison, disagreements over agricultural programs
appear easier to resolve although some are lightning rod issues.
The Senate, for example, would require farmers to practice
conservation to qualify for premium subsidies on crop insurance
and would reduce the subsidy for growers with more than $750,000
adjusted gross income a year. Both ideas are anathema to Lucas.
The Senate backs stricter limits on who can collect farm
subsidies and how much they can get per year. And it says the
support prices in the House bill are so high they might result
in farmers aiming for a subsidy payment rather than a profit in
the marketplace.
Rice and peanut growers say the Senate bill is skewed in
favor of corn and soybean growers in the Midwest and that they
get a fairer deal in the House bill.
An expanded and stronger crop insurance program was the top
goal of farm groups in the bill. The House and Senate bills
would do that through a "supplemental coverage option" that is
an insurance policy covering up to 90 percent of normal revenue
from grains and oilseeds.
Cotton growers would get their a revenue insurance program
intended to resolve a World Trade Organization ruling against
the U.S. subsidies now in place. Brazil brought the WTO case
against the United States a decade ago and has not said if the
new scheme is satisfactory.