Feb 4 A U.S. farm bill was passed by the U.S.
Senate on Tuesday and sent to President Barack Obama for his
expected signature. The legislation, which was approved by the
House of Representatives last week, will cost an estimated $956
billion over 10 years, a savings of about $16.6 billion compared
with current funding, according to the Congressional Budget
Office.
The following are some provisions of the wide-ranging
legislation, which comprises everything from food stamps and
farm subsidies to meat labeling and crop insurance.
FOOD STAMPS
Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,
commonly known as food stamps, was cut by about $900 million a
year, or roughly 1 percent. SNAP and other nutrition programs
account for more than three-quarters of the farm bill's spending
- some $756 billion over a decade. Liberal lawmakers argued
against the reduction at a time of relatively high unemployment.
Conservatives said the cuts did not go far enough in a program
whose spending has more than doubled since 2008. The savings are
expected to come from reducing benefits to people who are also
enrolled in a federal heating assistance program. An estimated
850,000 households in 16 states and District of Columbia will
lose about $90 a month in SNAP benefits.
DIRECT PAYMENTS
The legislation ends a nearly two-decade-old program of
direct payments to farmers, which cost about $5 billion a year
and went to farmers and landowners no matter how much money they
made or even whether they actually farmed their land. At a time
of rising farm income, the plan had become politically
untenable. With the end of direct payments, lawmakers have
instead expanded and revised crop insurance programs, and the
expansion could put the government on the hook for bigger
payouts in times of poor harvests.
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN LABELING
This provision, which has been around since the 2002 farm
bill, requires meat sold in the United States to be labeled as
to where animals are born, grown and processed. It remained in
the 2014 bill despite heavy lobbying from the meat industry,
which said it was a bookkeeping nightmare for meatpackers.
Mexico and Canada, two of the largest exporters of beef to the
United States, have challenged COOL at the World Trade
Organization. U.S. ranchers and consumer groups largely support
COOL, arguing that consumers deserve to know where their meat
comes from.
DAIRY
There was a battle between Democratic Representative Collin
Peterson of Minnesota, backed by dairy farmers, and Republican
House Speaker John Boehner over Peterson's proposal to couple a
new margin insurance program with a system to cut milk
production if prices fell below a certain level. Boehner, who
had the support of cheesemakers and food processors who want
lower milk prices, said he would not allow a vote in the House
if it included Peterson's supply management plan. The final bill
excluded supply management but made changes to the insurance
plan, and Peterson said he could live with the compromise.
KING AMENDMENT
This amendment, intended to block a California law requiring
that all eggs sold in the state come from chickens kept in
nonconfining cages, was included in the House-passed bill but
was dropped from the final legislation. Critics said the
provision, pushed by Republican Representative Steve King of
Iowa, could have invalidated hundreds of state laws on animal
protection and food safety. King, supported by egg growers in
Iowa and other states, said the California law violated the
interstate commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution.
PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES
Rural counties in the West breathed a sigh of relief after
the farm bill included a payment in lieu of taxes program
(PILT), which pays local governments for the tax revenue they
cannot collect on federal lands. The $400 million-a-year program
was a late addition to the farm bill after it was not included
in the January budget deal. A bipartisan group of 16 senators
had urged that PILT be included in the farm legislation.
CATFISH
U.S. catfish farmers and Southern lawmakers successfully
fought to a keep a provision, first authorized in the 2008 farm
bill, that shifted catfish inspection to the Agriculture
Department from the Food and Drug Administration. Critics
including Senator John McCain, Arizona Republican, called the
provision a trade barrier designed to protect catfish farmers
from imports, mostly from Vietnam. But supporters say USDA
inspections would be more rigorous in the interests of food
safety. They had a powerful ally in Senator Thad Cochran of
Mississippi, the top Republican on the Agriculture Committee,
who managed to keep the provision despite the Government
Accountability Office saying it was "wasteful and unnecessary."
HEMP RESEARCH
With marijuana laws loosening, supporters of industrial hemp
saw an opening and pushed through a provision that allows
colleges and state agencies to grow and conduct research on the
crop in the nine states where it is legal. Kentucky is among
them and Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate, was
a big backer of the provision. Industrial hemp, which can be
used to make clothing, food, building materials and a number of
other products, has low levels of the chemical that gets people
high. Growing or using it is illegal under federal law.
BIOFUEL BLENDER PUMPS
A provision removes subsidies for fuel pumps in rural areas
that blend gasoline with higher concentrations of biofuels, like
corn-based ethanol. Ending the subsidies was a blow to the Obama
administration, which in 2010 set a goal of helping gas station
owners install blender pumps over the next five years to promote
consumption of higher-ethanol gasoline.
CHRISTMAS TREE 'TAX'
Fiscal conservatives are particularly incensed by a
provision in the bill that imposes a 15-cent fee on every
fresh-cut Christmas tree sold in the United States, with the
money being used to promote demand for trees. Critics call it a
tax and say it will be passed on to consumers in the form of
higher prices. Christmas tree growers say the fee, which is
expected to raise about $2 million a year, is similar to other
commodity "check off" programs, like the successful "Got Milk?"
campaign, which use funding to promote an industry.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Ros Krasny and Matthew
Lewis)