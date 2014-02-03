(Adds Senate vote count, paragraph 3)
WASHINGTON Feb 3 Long-delayed farm legislation
easily cleared a procedural hurdle on Monday in the U.S. Senate,
with final passage of the nearly $1 trillion bill expected as
early as Tuesday.
The House of Representatives last week overwhelmingly passed
the sweeping measure that trims food stamps for the poor,
expands federal crop insurance, consolidates agricultural
conservation programs and ends direct payments to farmers.
The 72-22 Senate vote in favor of advancing the bill
suggests it should have no trouble passing the Democratic-led
chamber when it comes up for a final vote, which could come on
Tuesday.
The White House has said President Barack Obama would sign
it into law.
"This is a new kind of farm bill designed to meet new
challenges of a changing world," Senate Agriculture Committee
Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat and one of the
four principal negotiators of the legislation, said on the
Senate floor before the vote.
"We are also making major reforms, eliminating unnecessary,
and unjustified programs to cut government spending and to
increase the integrity of farm programs," she said.
The $956 billion legislation is expected to save about $16.6
billion over 10 years compared with current funding, according
to the Congressional Budget Office. Using a different scoring,
congressional leaders put the savings at $23 billion.
The bill, which is supposed to be passed every five years,
is more than a year overdue after congressional negotiators
struggled to forge a compromise.
About $8 billion in savings over 10 years comes from cuts to
the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as
food stamps, which accounts for more than three-quarters of the
bill's spending. The program provides funds to about 47 million
low-income people to buy food.
The food stamp cut was well below the $40 billion reduction
advocated by the Republican-led House, but still double the
amount originally supported by the Senate.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)