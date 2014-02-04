WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. Senate gave final
congressional approval on Tuesday to a nearly $1 trillion farm
bill that trims food stamps for the poor, expands federal crop
insurance and ends direct payments to farmers, and sent it to
President Barack Obama for his expected signature.
Last week the House of Representatives passed the sweeping
bill, which is more than a year overdue after congressional
negotiations bogged down on a host of issues, including the size
of cuts to the food stamp program.
The Congressional Budget Office says the $956 billion
legislation will save $16.6 billion over 10 years compared to
current funding.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)