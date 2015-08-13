(Adds Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago survey, paragraphs 10-12)
CHICAGO Aug 13 The U.S. farm economy faces more
pressure this quarter from low grain prices and stubbornly high
costs, with incomes down across much of the country's most
important cropland, quarterly reports from Federal Reserve banks
show.
Second-quarter surveys released on Thursday by the Federal
Reserve banks of Kansas City and St. Louis also suggested the
value of cropland would decline further in the third quarter.
The rural economy has been hit by recent bumper harvests
that have pushed grain prices to five-year lows and by a strong
dollar that has hurt exports. As a result, farmers have cut back
spending on their businesses.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecast overall farm
income will drop by a third this year to $73.6 billion, its
lowest since 2009.
"Bankers reported a continued drop in farm income compared
with the same period a year earlier," the St. Louis Fed report
said. "Looking ahead, a large percentage of bankers expect
further declines in the third quarter."
The St. Louis survey used an index for income that
registered 31 for the second quarter and 35 for the third.
Numbers between 0 and 99 indicate expectations of decreasing
income.
"Our trade area is primarily cash grain, and the lower grain
prices will have a negative impact on farm income, prompting
producers to reduce spending for both business and household,"
said an Illinois lender in the St. Louis report.
The Kansas City Fed reported its ninth consecutive quarterly
decline in farm incomes. Only Oklahoma showed gains as profits
for cow and calf producers lent support.
The split in performance between crop and cattle farming was
also evident in land values. Values for ranchland in both
regions increased, while those for cropland were steady or
declined.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said its survey overall
"indicated ongoing weakness in farmland values," but said it
felt high cattle and egg prices had helped curb the fall in its
district to 3 percent from a year ago in the second quarter.
Cash rents fell 6.4 percent for quality farmland in the St.
Louis Fed region in the second quarter, the largest drop since
the survey started in the third quarter of 2012. Rents could
decline further in the next three months.
The three Federal Reserve banks cover some of the most
important grain and livestock areas in the United States,
including the central and southern Plains and the Midwest.
(Reporting by Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Ken Wills, Lisa Von
Ahn and David Gregorio)