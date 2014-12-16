By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 16 A White House task force on
Tuesday issued proposals to tighten the grip on the illegal
global seafood trade, which the group said causes billions of
dollars in losses to the legal fishing industry annually.
Under the plan, the United States would create a program to
trace seafood entering its ports from the source to the shelves,
to prevent illegal products from getting into the domestic
market.
The recommendations would compel Congress to grant several
federal agencies the authority to search, inspect and seize
illegal seafood at U.S. ports and on sale, and to prosecute
offenders as part of the wider effort to combat "pirate
fishing."
U.S. President Barack Obama formed the task force in June
with representatives from 14 federal agencies to tackle illegal,
unreported and unregulated fishing, as well as seafood fraud
that includes mislabeling, misbranding and falsification of
product origins.
Federal agencies estimate that illegal seafood trade causes
up to $23 billion in annual losses globally and is one of the
biggest threats to the world's fisheries and oceans.
Up to 90 percent of seafood consumed in the United States is
imported, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Association.
A study published in the journal Marine Policy in April
found that up to 32 percent of wild-caught seafood imported into
the United States in 2011 was illegal.
"Pirate fishing vessels take in fish without regard to the
sustainability of ocean ecosystems," the White House said on a
statement on its website on Tuesday. "Not required to file trip
plans or carry transponders, the ships roam the oceans in the
shadows and become vectors for human, drug, and arms
trafficking."
The task force recommended that curbing illegal fishing be
included in free trade deals and U.S. agreements with other
countries to fight illegal trafficking of drugs, weapons and
people.
Under these recommendations, the U.S. Trade Representative
would coax foreign governments to commit to ending subsidies to
their fishery sectors by 2020. Such subsidies, the group says,
encourage over-fishing and contribute to illegal activity.
The task force said the rules would create a level playing
field for legitimate fishers and boost consumer confidence in
seafood sold in the United States.
The public has 30 days to make comments or recommendations
before executive action from Obama.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)