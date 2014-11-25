WASHINGTON Nov 25 Prices for many U.S. meats,
already at record highs, continue to increase and will rise
faster than historical norms in 2015 as well, the Department of
Agriculture said on Tuesday.
"Meat prices will likely continue to experience the effects
of the Texas/Oklahoma drought and Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea
virus (PEDv) in the immediate future," USDA said.
Beef and veal retail prices for 2014 are now forecast to
rise by 11.5 percent, up slightly from the previous forecast of
11 percent, and jump another 5 percent in 2015, versus 3.5
percent forecast a month ago.
The agency forecast overall U.S. food price inflation for
2014 at a midpoint of 3 percent.
