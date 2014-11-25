(Adds analyst comment)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON Nov 25 U.S. retail beef and pork
prices, already at record highs, will increase significantly
again in 2015 on a combination of disease and a drought in the
Southern Plains, the government said on Tuesday.
"Meat prices will likely continue to experience the effects
of the Texas/Oklahoma drought and porcine epidemic diarrhea
virus (PEDv) in the immediate future," said the U.S. Department
of Agriculture.
Beef and veal retail prices are forecast to rise 11.5
percent in 2014, up slightly from the last month's forecast of
11 percent, and another 5 percent in 2015, versus a 3.5 percent
increase forecast a month ago.
"Improved crop yields have allowed cattle producers to feed
cattle longer and to hold cattle for expansion," USDA said.
The USDA maintained its forecast for a pork price increase
of 8 percent but now sees 2015 prices rising by 5 percent, up
from 3.5 percent last month. Retail pork prices finally started
to subside in October, slipping 0.8 percent.
PEDv, a virus that killed millions of U.S. piglets earlier
this year, has reduced the number of hogs ready for production,
but there are finally some signs of industry expansion that will
drag down hog prices next year.
"Extremely favorable livestock producer margins will lead to
greater expansion in the production of poultry, pork and dairy
products during 2015, and thus more moderation in prices during
2015 than USDA is currently forecasting," forecast Bill Lapp,
analyst at Advanced Economic Solutions.
Heading into the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, USDA said
overall poultry prices fell 0.9 percent in October. The "other
poultry" category, which includes turkey, fell 1.5 percent in
October and is down 0.2 percent on the year.
The agency forecast overall U.S. food price inflation for
2014 at a midpoint of 3 percent, just above the 20-year average,
subsiding to 2.5 percent next year.
Food inflation in 2014 and 2015 "will continue to exceed
overall inflation rates - this has been the case for most of the
years since 2007, but is contrary to what occurred prior to
2007," said Lapp.
The severe California drought has so far not had a major
impact on fresh fruit prices, which are forecast to rise to 3.5
percent this year and 3 percent in 2015. Much of the rise in
fresh fruit prices reflects recent increases for strawberries
and grapes.
