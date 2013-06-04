* White House proposed biggest food-aid change since Cold
War
* Little support among lawmakers for administration package
* No more food-aid reform expected in Senate farm bill
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. Senate voted on
Monday to make only a minor change in the main U.S. global food
aid program, rebuffing President Barack Obama's call for the
biggest reform of the hunger relief program since the Cold War.
Senators agreed in a voice vote to allocate only $60 million
a year for the purchase of food aid under the Food for Peace
program in or near the country for which it is destined.
This was an increase of only $20 million in a program that
spends roughly $1.4 billion a year to purchase and ship
American-grown food thousands of miles to hunger spots.
"It would modestly increase the authorization for local and
regional purchase," Agriculture Committee chairwoman Debbie
Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, said in a debate that lasted less
than two minutes.
No other food-aid reform amendments are expected to be
offered in the U.S. farm bill currently under debate.
The United States is the world's largest food aid donor. The
administration proposed in April that up to 45 percent of
funding for the Food for Peace program should be available for
use as food vouchers or to buy food locally, saying this would
allow up to 10 percent more people to be helped at lower cost.
A pilot program in the 2008 farm law showed local purchase
can speed delivery of food aid, according to a Cornell
University study. It also said local purchases could halve the
cost of grain, although processed foods sometimes cost more
locally.
The international development group Oxfam said the
additional $20 million was a small step to "bring our food aid
programs into the 21st century," but that greater reform was
desperately needed.
Food aid groups are split on local purchase. Oxfam, CARE,
Save the Children and American Jewish World Service support it,
while opponents include World Vision, Planet Aid and
International Relief and Development.
It is also opposed by farm-state lawmakers, maritime groups
and food processors. A Senate staff worker said there were also
doubts among lawmakers as to whether the State Department can
handle the chore of large-scale food purchases overseas.
Food for Peace has operated solely on donation of American
food ever since it was created in 1954 and by law, at least half
the aid must travel on U.S.-flagged vessels.
Under the White House plan, funding would be diverted to
State Department accounts for disaster relief, local food
projects and emergency food aid.
Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya and Pakistan were among the largest
recipients of U.S. food aid last year. Such aid typically
includes rice, vegetable oil, lentils, dry beans, a corn-soy
blend, bulgur and dried peas.
