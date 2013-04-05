* U.S. would spend less, offset it with more efficient aid
* Biggest shift in U.S. food aid programs since Cold War
* Aid is now funneled through giveaway of U.S.-grown food
* Defenders float a counter-offer to keep food donation
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, April 5 International anti-hunger
activists expect the Obama administration to propose major
reforms to its food aid efforts in which the United States would
donate cash instead of shipping U.S.-grown food to trouble spots
around the world.
The White House declined to comment on Friday on its plans.
But people who have heard the plans said the administration has
discussed the strategy with interest groups and lawmakers and
touted it as a way to save money while still keeping the United
States the global leader in food aid.
Many anti-hunger groups back the new strategy, but other
groups, including domestic producers who sell food to the
program, oppose the change.
Several food aid groups said the switch to cash from food
donations will be part of the administration's budget proposal
next week. Such a switch would be the biggest change in U.S.
food aid programs since they were created during the Cold War.
Funding for food aid would drop by roughly 25 percent under
the proposal, said activists familiar with the plans. However,
cash donations, coupled with purchase of food near the trouble
spots, are a speedier and less costly way to deliver assistance,
backers of the so-called local purchase approach said.
Up to 45 million people a year are helped through the Food
for Peace program, funded at $1.4 billion this year. Food for
Peace was created in 1954 to help fight poverty overseas while
also unloading domestic farm surpluses. Nowadays, the government
buys the food that it donates.
Aid groups say Food for Peace would be mothballed along with
the $170 million-a-year Food for Progress program, designed to
encourage free markets in agriculture in developing nations.
Instead, $1.3 billion would go into State Department accounts
for disaster relief and local development.
The State Department also runs Feed the Future, an Obama
administration initiative for government and private sector work
toward local food security. While most of the Food for Peace
funding is spent on emergency hunger relief, up to $450 million
a year is earmarked for projects to boost local food production,
to reduce the need for ongoing hunger relief.
U.S. funding for food aid and international agricultural
development has come under pressure in recent years as deficit
reduction has became a paramount goal in Congress.
"We have to look for every efficiency we can," said Eric
Munoz of Oxfam America, a prominent supporter of cash donation
and local purchase. With lower delivery costs, local purchase
"is a doubling of efficiency in our food aid programs," he said.
About half of the cost of U.S. food aid comes in paying to
haul the commodities from U.S. ports. As a rule, at least 75
percent of U.S. food aid must travel on U.S.-flagged vessel,
which can drive up costs.
A 2012 Cornell University study said local purchase "can
often afford valuable cost and times savings." Grain can cost
half as much, it said, although processed foods sometimes cost
more locally or offered smaller savings.
AID GROUPS DIVIDED
Care, Actionaid, American Jewish World Service and Church
World Service join Oxfam in support of cash donation. But U.S.
farm groups, shippers and aid groups such as World Vision,
International Relief & Development and Planet Aid say food
donation is a proven system that should be kept.
"Be wary of claims that great sums will be saved and
recipients will be better served by shifting all food aid funds
to a flexible cash account," said Ellen Levinson, speaking for a
coalition that supports food donation.
Levinson said local purchase has its limits. Food may not be
available in the quantity, quality or variety that is needed for
massive food programs.
The administration may guarantee U.S.-produced food a share
of the revamped program rather than totally end food donation,
according to groups on each side of the debate.
Nearly two dozen senators and an array of farm, maritime and
aid groups wrote the White House in February to oppose a change
in policy. "Food aid programs have enjoyed bipartisan support
for 60 years because they work," said one of the letters.
