By Carey Gillam
| June 22
June 22 Dozens of consumer and food groups and
businesses filed recommendations with the U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Monday seeking tighter regulation of genetically
engineered crops and calling the current system a "failure."
The USDA has said it is considering changes to the way it
regulates biotech crops and set a public comment period that
expires today.
The agency had proposed a regulatory rule in 2008 after
being cited in a government audit for holes in its oversight,
criticized in court rulings, and after high-profile GMO
contamination events that led to food recalls and trade
disruption.
The USDA never finalized that proposal and withdrew it
earlier this year.
In the recommendations filed on Monday, the groups said the
government needs to do more to adequately protect the
"environment, economy, farmers, consumers and public health."
The groups signing onto the recommendations include the
National Family Farm Coalition, the Organic Consumers
Association, Clif Bar & Co, Nature's Path and 34 other
organizations.
Currently, the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection
Service can grant new genetically altered crops "nonregulated"
status if developers demonstrate that tests show the new crops
do not pose a risk to plant health.
But the groups called on the agency to expand its work to
assess the safety of GMO crops for human and animal consumption,
and closely monitor genetically engineered crop production
systems for weed resistance problems or harm to ecosystems. They
also said the agency needs to work harder to prevent
contamination of non-GMO crops by GMO crops.
Biotech crop supporters say there is a wealth of evidence
that the GMO crops on the market are safe and already well
regulated. Critics argue that the U.S. government conducts no
independent testing of these biotech crops before they are
approved and does little to track them after.
"Our public agencies cannot rely on the corporations that
profit from sale of GE crops to decide how many and what kinds
of tests to conduct, or what information is shared with
regulators and the public," Marcia Ishii-Eiteman, senior
scientist at Pesticide Action Network North America, said in a
statement.
USDA/APHIS spokesman Ed Curlett said the agency's next step
would be to review the comments submitted.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)