Aug 25 A food safety advocacy group sued an arm
of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, saying it
illegally withheld public information on genetically engineered
crops.
The lawsuit, brought by the Center for Food Safety (CFS)
against the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
(APHIS), claims the regulator has routinely failed to respond as
required to requests for records that relate to many concerns
with the GMO crops.
The lawsuit accuses the agency of violating the Freedom of
Information Act dozens of times, unlawfully withholding
information for more than 13 years. APHIS had no immediate
response.
In particular, the lawsuit alleges that the agency failed to
respond as required to requests for records related to new GMO
regulations that APHIS proposed in 2008 but withdrew earlier
this year.
The lawsuit also accuses the agency of failing to respond as
required to inquiries about the handling of experimental
genetically engineered wheat that was found growing uncontrolled
in an Oregon field in 2013. That incident led to lost U.S. wheat
export sales as foreign markets feared contaminated supplies.
The lawsuit says APHIS has also failed to respond to
requests or withheld records it sought about the handling of
other experimental crops that the group believes have escaped
review and regulation.
The requests have covered GMO wheat, rice, alfalfa, sugar
beets, bent grass, corn and other GMOs. Delays in providing
information have run years for some requests, and violated
federal law covering the release of public information,
according to the lawsuit.
For years, advocacy groups, lawmakers and others critics
have harshly criticized U.S. regulation of GMOs as too lax.
APHIS has been cited in government auditing for oversight
lapses. Some GMO contamination events have led to food recalls
and disrupted trade.
In July, the White House directed APHIS and the two other
U.S. agencies that oversee biotech crop products, the
Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug
Administration, to improve and modernize their regulatory
framework to boost public confidence.
The CFS lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, asks
the court to declare APHIS's actions unlawful and order the
agency to produce the records by date to be set by the court.
CFS also asks that the court supervise the regulator for
compliance.
The Freedom of Information Act provides for the release of
federal agency records when requested, with certain exemptions
and provisions, and imposes strict deadlines on government
agencies to respond.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by David Gregorio)