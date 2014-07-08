July 8 California regulators violated the law by
approving expanded use of pesticides that have been shown to
hurt honeybees needed for pollinating key American crops,
according to a lawsuit filed against the state by environmental
groups on Tuesday.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction prohibiting the state
Department of Pesticide Regulation from approving any new
neonicotinoid products or new uses of those products unless it
completes a required re-evaulations of the pesticides.
The environmental and food safety non-profit groups also
seek to overturn the department's recent approval of expanded
use of Venom Insecticide, manufactured by Valent USA, a unit of
Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, and Dinotefuran 20SG, made by
Mitsui Chemicals Agro.
The Center for Food Safety, Beyond Pesticides and the
Pesticide Action Network North America, filed the lawsuit in
Alameda County Superior Court.
The Department of Pesticide Regulation, Valent USA and
Mitsui Chemicals Agro did not respond to requests for comment.
The new insecticides are part of a controversial class of
pesticides known as neonicotinoids, or "neonics," that have
become a subject of scrutiny in Europe and the United States as
concern has mounted that they harm honeybees and other
pollinators, which are crucial to food production.
Honeybees pollinate plants that produce about a quarter of
the food consumed by Americans, including apples, almonds,
watermelons and beans, according to U.S. government reports.
Neonics are sold by agrichemical companies to boost yields
of staple crops such as corn, but they are also widely used on
annual and perennial plants in lawns and gardens.
Over the past few years, bees have been dying at a rate the
U.S. government says is economically unsustainable. The White
House last month said it was forming a task force to study how
to reverse the rapid decline in the number of honeybees.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)