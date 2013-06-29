* Animal welfare groups say they will sue to prevent
slaughter
* Congress may vote soon on whether to reinstate slaughter
ban
WASHINGTON, June 28 A New Mexico meat plant
received federal approval on Friday to slaughter horses for
meat, a move that drew immediate opposition from animal rights
group and will likely be opposed by the White House.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said it was required by law
to issue a "grant of inspection" to Valley Meat Co, Roswell, New
Mexico, because it had met all federal requirements. Now, the
USDA is obliged to assign meat inspectors to the plant.
The USDA also said it may soon issue similar grants for
plants in Missouri and Iowa.
Horse meat cannot be sold as food in the United States, but
it can be exported. Attempts to reach Valley Meat Co via a
number listed online were unsuccessful.
Valley Meat would be the first meat plant to be allowed to
slaughter horses since Congress banned it in 2006.
It is not known when the plant will start production, but
two bills in Congress want to ban horse slaughter and President
Obama has asked Congress to ban it.
The Humane Society of the United States and Front Range
Equine Rescue threatened on Friday to sue the USDA, saying
horses are raised as pets and as working animals. Because they
are not intended as food animals, horses are given medications
banned from other livestock, the groups said, questioning if the
meat would be safe.
The USDA says it can test for residues of 130 pesticide and
veterinary drugs. It also has safeguards to keep horse meat out
of the food supply.
Congress effectively banned horse slaughter in 2006 by
saying the USDA could not spend any money to inspect horse
plants. Without USDA inspection, meat plants cannot operate.
The ban was part of the annual USDA funding bill and was
renewed a year at a time through 2011. The prohibition expired
in October 2011.
Lawmakers could vote on reinstating the ban in coming weeks
when the USDA appropriations bills are debated in the House and
Senate. But no date has been set to consider the bills and it
could be months before work is completed.
The USDA said it was required by law to issue the grant of
inspection because Valley Meat met all federal requirements. At
one point, the company sued the USDA for an overly long review
of its application. Once it issues a grant of inspection, the
USDA is obliged to assign meat inspectors to a meat plant.
"Until Congress acts, the department must comply with
current law," said a USDA spokeswoman.
Valley Meat retrofitted its plant for horses after drought
weakened its cattle slaughter business.
Horse meat is sold for human consumption in China, Russia,
Mexico and other foreign nations and is sometimes used as feed
for zoo animals.
But in the United States, horses enjoy a higher stature,
more akin to house pets, than to hogs, cattle and chickens.
An estimated 130,000 U.S. horses are shipped annually to
slaughter in Canada and Mexico. Groups have quarreled for a
decade whether a ban on slaughter will save horses from a cruel
death or lead to abandonment by owners of animals they cannot
afford to feed or treat for illness.
Early this year, regulators discovered that horse meat was
being sold as beef in Ireland. The mislabeled meat was found in
meatballs sold by Swedish retailer IKEA in much of Europe and in
other outlets.
USDA conducts tests on domestic and imported products to
identify the species that yielded the meat. The tests can
distinguish beef, sheep, swine, poultry, deer and horse.
As well, USDA stepped up its species testing in April
because of the meat adulteration scandal in Europe.
