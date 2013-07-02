* Third plant may gain USDA approval this week
* Nearly 159,000 horses exported for slaughter in 2012
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, July 2 The U.S. government approved
a horse slaughter plant in Iowa on Tuesday, its second such move
in four days, but at the same time it renewed its appeal to
Congress to ban the business.
In a statement, the Agriculture Department said it was
required by law to issue a "grant of inspection" to Responsible
Transportation, of Sigourney, in southeastern Iowa, because it
met all federal requirements. USDA will also be obliged to
assign meat inspectors to the plant.
An application from a Missouri company also was expected to
win approval this week.
"The Administration has requested Congress to reinstate the
ban on horse slaughter," the USDA said in a statement. "Until
Congress acts, the department must continue to comply with
current law."
A company in New Mexico, Valley Meats in the city of
Roswell, on Friday became the first horse plant to clear the
USDA review process since a ban on horse slaughter ended in
2011.
Animal welfare groups said last week they would sue USDA to
overturn approval of horse plants. The Humane Society of the
United States and Front Range Equine Rescue say horse meat may
be unsafe because horses are given medications not approved for
livestock.
Horse meat cannot be sold as food in the United States but
it can be exported. The meat is sold for human consumption in
China, Russia, Mexico and other nations and sometimes is used as
feed for zoo animals.
Nearly 159,000 horses were exported from the United States
to Canada and Mexico during 2012, most likely for slaughter,
officials said.
Congress effectively banned horse slaughter in 2006 by
saying the USDA could not spend any money to inspect the plants.
Without USDA inspectors, slaughterhouses cannot operate.
The ban had been extended a year at a time as part of USDA
funding bills, but the language was omitted in 2011.
Lawmakers may vote in coming weeks on horse slaughter as
part of work on Agriculture Department funding. In addition, two
free-standing bills would ban horse slaughter and the export of
horses for slaughter.
Groups have argued for years whether a ban on slaughter
would save horses from an inhumane death or cause owners to
abandon animals they no longer want or cannot afford to feed and
treat for illness.
It was not known how soon Valley Meats or Responsible
Transportation would begin operation. A spokesman for
Responsible Transportation was not immediately available for
comment.
On an Internet site, Responsible Transportation said there
are 90,000 to 100,000 unwanted horses annually. "We believe it
is our responsibility to restore the value of the horse
industry," it said.
(Reporting by Charles Abbott; editing by Ros Krasny and Leslie
Adler)