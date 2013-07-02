* Third plant may gain USDA approval this week
* Nearly 159,000 horses exported for slaughter in 2012
* Animal welfare groups file suit to stop slaughter
(Adds suit filed by animal welfare groups to stop slaughter)
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, July 2 The U.S. government approved
a horse slaughter plant in Iowa on Tuesday, its second such move
in four days, but it also renewed its appeal to Congress to ban
the business and was hit by a lawsuit from animal welfare
groups.
In a statement, the U.S. Agriculture Department said it was
required by law to issue a "grant of inspection" to Responsible
Transportation of Sigourney, Iowa, because it met all federal
requirements. USDA will also be obliged to assign meat
inspectors to the plant.
"The administration has requested Congress to reinstate the
ban on horse slaughter," the USDA said in a statement. "Until
Congress acts, the department must continue to comply with
current law."
An application from a Missouri company was also expected to
win approval this week.
Valley Meats in Roswell, New Mexico, on Friday became the
first horse plant to clear the USDA review process since a ban
on horse slaughter ended in 2011.
Five animal welfare groups filed suit on Tuesday in U.S.
District Court in San Francisco to overturn the approvals,
saying the Agriculture Department did not conduct environmental
reviews before acting. The groups say horses are given
medications not approved for livestock so the waste products of
slaughter plants may include pollutants.
"America is the original home of the horse and has never
been a horse-eating culture," said Neda DeMayo, president of
Return to Freedom, one of the litigants. "Horses have been our
companions, fought battles with us, worked sun-up to sundown by
our sides ... we will not abandon them now."
Horse meat cannot be sold as food in the United States, but
it can be exported. The meat is sold for human consumption in
China, Russia, Mexico and other countries and is sometimes used
as feed for zoo animals.
Nearly 159,000 horses were exported from the United States
to Canada and Mexico during 2012, most likely for slaughter,
officials said.
Congress effectively banned horse slaughter in 2006 by
saying the USDA could not spend any money to inspect the plants.
Without USDA inspectors, slaughterhouses cannot operate.
The ban had been extended a year at a time as part of USDA
funding bills, but the language was omitted in 2011.
Lawmakers may vote in coming weeks on horse slaughter as
part of its work on Agriculture Department funding. In addition,
two freestanding bills would ban horse slaughter and the export
of horses for slaughter.
Groups have argued for years whether a ban on slaughter
would save horses from an inhumane death or cause owners to
abandon animals they no longer want or cannot afford to feed and
treat for illness.
It was not known how soon Valley Meats or Responsible
Transportation would begin operation. A spokesman for
Responsible Transportation was not immediately available for
comment.
Responsible Transportation said on its website that there
are 90,000 to 100,000 unwanted horses in the United States
annually.
"We believe it is our responsibility to restore the value of
the horse industry," it said.
(Reporting by Charles Abbott; editing by Ros Krasny, Leslie
Adler, G Crosse)