(Adds comments from researcher, details from report)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The percentage of Americans
regarded as "food insecure" - lacking access to enough food for
a healthy life - has edged down in the past few years but still
represents over 17 million households, the U.S. Agriculture
Department said on Wednesday.
About 14.3 percent of households were termed food insecure
in 2013, down from 14.9 percent in 2011.
Rates of food insecurity were substantially higher than the
national average in households with incomes near or below the
poverty line, those headed by single women or single men, and
those headed by blacks and Hispanics, USDA's Economic Research
Service (ERS) said in an annual report.
Food insecurity was also more common in large cities and
rural areas than in suburban and exurban areas. Exurban areas
are communities further out from cities than suburbs.
Although the prevalence of sporadic food insecurity has
fallen, the number of households with very low food security is
persistent, USDA said, even as the U.S. economy has moved on
from a severe recession that ended in 2009.
"Given improvements in employment and other economic
indicators, some have wondered why food security has been slow
to improve," said Alisha Coleman-Jensen, a social science
analyst with the ERS's Food Assistance Branch and one of the
authors of the study.
A separate ERS study found that although unemployment fell
in 2012 and 2013, inflation and the price of food relative to
other goods and services continued to rise.
Some 5.6 percent, or 6.8 million households, had very low
food security in 2013, meaning that the food intake of some
household members was reduced and normal eating patterns were
disrupted at times due to limited resources.
USDA said that although households with children have higher
food insecurity rates than those without children, kids are
usually shielded from the disrupted eating patterns and reduced
food intake that characterize very low food security.
Of the roughly 20 percent of households with children termed
food insecure in 2013, only adults were food insecure in about
half.
"Most parents try to protect their children from food
insecurity to the extent they can," said Coleman-Jensen.
In some 360,000 households, parents reported that kids at
times went hungry, skipped a meal, or did not eat for a whole
day because there was not enough money for food.
Among states, the rates of very low food security in 2013
ranged from 3.1 percent in North Dakota to 8.4 percent in
Arkansas.
Almost two-thirds of food-insecure households surveyed by
USDA reported that in the previous month they had participated
in federal food and nutrition programs such as the Supplemental
Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food
stamps.
About 46.2 million Americans - many of them children or the
elderly - are currently enrolled in SNAP, down slightly from a
peak of almost 47.8 million, in December 2012.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)