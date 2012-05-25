* Will seek public comments on best release time
* Review covers crop report, plantings, stocks
* Could be months before USDA makes a decision
WASHINGTON, May 25 The U.S. government will
gather ideas from all sides on whether to change the release
time of potentially market-moving Agriculture Department reports
now that exchanges are open nearly all day, an official said on
Friday.
USDA said it would announce the formal opening of the public
comment period in the coming weeks. Farm groups expect a 30-day
period. In the interim, USDA said reports will be released under
their current schedule.
The review will cover the nine reports -- the monthly Crop
Production, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and
Cattle on Feed reports, the quarterly Grain Stocks and Hogs and
Pigs reports, and the periodic Cattle, Prospective Plantings,
Acreage and Small Grains Summary reports.