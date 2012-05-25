* Will seek public comments on best release time

WASHINGTON, May 25 The U.S. Department of Agriculture will gather ideas from all sides before deciding whether to change the release time of potentially market-moving reports, now that commodity exchanges are open nearly all day, an official said on Friday.

USDA said it would announce the formal opening of the public comment period in the coming weeks. Farm groups expect a 30-day period.

In the interim, USDA said reports will be released under their current schedule.

"It is important that USDA continue to ensure the integrity of its report release process, particularly as global exchanges move closer to 24-hour trading," said USDA chief economist Joe Glauber. "To that end, USDA is reviewing our procedures and will solicit public input to determine the needs of those who use our data."

The review will cover nine reports -- the monthly Crop Production, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) and Cattle on Feed reports, the quarterly Grain Stocks and Hogs and Pigs reports, and the periodic Cattle, Prospective Plantings, Acreage and Small Grains Summary reports.

Some farm group leaders said USDA might switch release of market-sensitive reports to mid- or late-morning -- 10 a.m. was mentioned -- when U.S. commodity markets typically are running at full volume. High liquidity would dampen price volatility when the data becomes public. The reports now are released in early morning or mid-afternoon.

After compiling public viewpoints, USDA would need time to review the material before making a decision,which could easily take a couple of months.

In the past couple of weeks, the trend-setting Chicago Board of Trade and challenger InterContinental Exchange have adopted lengthy trading days -- 21 hours at CBOT and 22 at ICE. As a result, markets will be open when many of USDA's major reports are issued.

Until now, markets were closed when the major USDA reports were released. The June 12 crop and WASDE reports will be the first major reports to be released while trading is live.