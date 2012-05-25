* Will seek public comments on best release time
* Review covers crop report, plantings, stocks
* Could be months before USDA makes a decision
WASHINGTON, May 25 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture will gather ideas from all sides before deciding
whether to change the release time of potentially market-moving
reports, now that commodity exchanges are open nearly all day,
an official said on Friday.
USDA said it would announce the formal opening of the public
comment period in the coming weeks. Farm groups expect a 30-day
period.
In the interim, USDA said reports will be released under
their current schedule.
"It is important that USDA continue to ensure the integrity
of its report release process, particularly as global exchanges
move closer to 24-hour trading," said USDA chief economist Joe
Glauber. "To that end, USDA is reviewing our procedures and will
solicit public input to determine the needs of those who use our
data."
The review will cover nine reports -- the monthly Crop
Production, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates
(WASDE) and Cattle on Feed reports, the quarterly Grain Stocks
and Hogs and Pigs reports, and the periodic Cattle, Prospective
Plantings, Acreage and Small Grains Summary reports.
Some farm group leaders said USDA might switch release of
market-sensitive reports to mid- or late-morning -- 10 a.m. was
mentioned -- when U.S. commodity markets typically are running
at full volume. High liquidity would dampen price volatility
when the data becomes public. The reports now are released in
early morning or mid-afternoon.
After compiling public viewpoints, USDA would need time to
review the material before making a decision,which could easily
take a couple of months.
In the past couple of weeks, the trend-setting Chicago Board
of Trade and challenger InterContinental Exchange have adopted
lengthy trading days -- 21 hours at CBOT and 22 at ICE. As a
result, markets will be open when many of USDA's major reports
are issued.
Until now, markets were closed when the major USDA reports
were released. The June 12 crop and WASDE reports will be the
first major reports to be released while trading is live.