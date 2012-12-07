WASHINGTON Dec 7 US ARMY CORPS SAYS BELIEVES
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says there will be enough
water to maintain barge traffic in the middle Mississippi River
to maintain barge traffic through late December without
diverting water from Missouri River reservoirs, said Assistant
Army Secretary Jo-Ellen Darcy.
A combination of dredging, removal of rocky outcroppings in
the river channel and fall rain, along with a reduced feed from
the Missouri River "are expected to be sufficient to sustain
navigation on the middle Mississippi," said Darcy, who oversees
the Corps.
The Corps of Engineers is responsible for operation of
inland waterways. More than 100 million tons of cargo, half of
it corn and soybeans, travel on the middle Mississippi each
year. Shippers and farm groups fear the continuing drought will
make the river too shallow for traffic.
(Reporting By Charles Abbott)