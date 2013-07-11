* Ordinarily bipartisan, farm bill passes on party-line vote
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, July 11 The Republican-controlled
U.S. House of Representatives defied a White House veto threat
and passed a controversial farm bill on Thursday that expands
the taxpayer-subsidized crop insurance system but omitted food
stamps for the poor.
Lawmakers passed the 608-page bill, unveiled by Republican
leaders late on Wednesday, on a 216-208, party-line vote after
two hours of debate in which no amendments were allowed. Twelve
Republicans opposed the bill; no Democrat voted for it.
Republican leaders said food stamps, traditionally part of
the farm bill, would be handled later and that, for now, they
needed a way to start negotiations with the Senate over a
compromise bill.
Democrats said the real intent of the action was to isolate
food stamps for large cuts in funding. There is no timetable, so
far, for a separate food stamp bill.
The bill was drafted to attract the support of fiscally
conservative Republicans who helped defeat an earlier version on
June 20, putting the measure in limbo and embarrassing the
leaders who had backed it. But most major farm organizations as
well as food stamp advocates opposed the strategy.
After passage by the House, the next step would be
House-Senate negotiations over a compromise bill - a possible
stumbling block.
Analyst Vincent Smith of Montana State University said
fundamental differences between the House and Senate could
prevent agreement on a bill that both chambers would support.
"You don't have a majority for anything you can put
together," Smith said.
Food stamps were the headline issue, but there are
disagreements on crop supports too.
The Senate proposed $4 billion in food stamp reforms while
House Republicans were asking for at least $20 billion in cuts,
the largest in a generation.
Senate Agriculture chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan
Democrat, said the House legislation "is not a real farm bill"
but she would negotiate for a compromise. The Senate farm bill,
which includes food stamps, saves $24 billion, compared with $13
billion in the House bill.
Frank Lucas, the House Agriculture Committee chairman, who
pledged he would try to write a food stamp bill, said the vote
on Thursday would put the farm bill back on track. "Give us a
chance. Let the place work," said Lucas.
House Speaker John Boehner declined to say if leaders would
allow a vote on a farm bill with larger food stamp spending than
his party liked. "We'll get to that later," he told reporters.
Food stamps would remain in operation even if left out of
the farm bill because the program is permanently authorized. But
Bob Greenstein of the think tank Center on Budget and Policy
Priorities said the House action showed the program was in
danger of more spending cuts.
Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern said he believed
conservatives were promised a chance to strive for deeper cuts
to food stamps in upcoming legislation. The defeated earlier
version of the farm bill would have ended benefits for 2 million
people, or about 4 percent of recipients.
"A vote for this bill is a vote to end nutrition programs in
America," said Rose DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said: "You are taking
food out of the mouths of your own poor constituents. What are
you thinking?"
At latest count, 47.6 million people, or nearly one in seven
Americans, received food stamps at an average of $132 a month,
equal to $4.25 a day.
"Splitting the farm bill will hurt hungry and poor people,"
said David Beckmann, president of Bread for the World, a
charitable organization devoted to ending hunger.
Enrollment has doubled since 2004 and the cost of the
program, $74 billion last year, has tripled. Fiscally
conservative lawmakers say the price tag is unbearable when the
federal deficit must be reduced. Defenders say high enrollment
reflects continued high jobless rates and slow economic growth.
In a statement late on Wednesday, the White House threatened
to veto the House bill because it "does not contain sufficient
commodity and crop insurance reforms" and omitted food stamps,
formally named the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
"The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a
cornerstone of our Nation's food assistance safety net, and
should not be left behind as the rest of the Farm Bill
advances," said the White House.
The House bill creates new programs to shield growers from
downturns in crop revenue and expands the subsidized crop
insurance program by 10 percent, or $9 billion over 10 years.
There was no expiration date on its crop supports so they
could remain in effect for years to come.
The American Soybean Association said other important parts
of the farm bill, such as soil conservation and farm export
promotion, might be allowed to expire in five years because
there would be no impetus to write a new comprehensive farm law.
The bill also includes a provision to delay implementation
of a 2011 law that broadens food safety rules until the
government carries out a study of the cost of compliance.
