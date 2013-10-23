By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. Senate and House
negotiators, who will begin working on a compromise farm bill on
Oct. 30, face a major fight over proposed deep cuts in food
stamps for the poor.
The leaders of the House and Senate Agriculture committees
jointly announced the first meeting of a conference committee,
made up of 41 members of the House and Senate who will hammer
out differences in the Senate and House bills.
Food stamps are the paramount issue. The
Republican-controlled House wants stricter eligibility rules
that would save $39 billion over 10 years, about 10 times the
cuts proposed by the Senate.
Other provisions that the conferees will wrestle with
include requiring conservation practices of farmers, spending
more on federally subsidized crop insurance and making the
richest farmers pay more for insurance.
Food stamps constitute the major U.S. domestic anti-hunger
program. At last count 47.8 million people, made up mostly of
children, the elderly or disabled, received benefits averaging
about $4.37 a day.
To have any chance of passage in both chambers, the final
version of the farm bill probably will propose cuts of $8
billion to $12 billion, said the National Sustainable
Agriculture Coalition, which represents small farms.
The bills would cut conservation spending by around $6
billion and increase spending on federally subsidized crop
insurance by up to $10 billion over a decade.
House Agriculture Committee Chairman Frank Lucas, who heads
the conference committee, opposes Senate provisions that would
tighten rules for subsidies for farmers, require farmers to
practice conservation to qualify for crop insurance subsidies
and make the wealthiest 1 percent of growers, with more than
$750,000 adjusted gross income, pay more for the insurance.
Conference committees typically need several weeks of work,
much of it in private, to write a final version of a bill. A
farm lobbyist said congressional staff already have resolved
minor differences in noncontroversial sections of the bill.