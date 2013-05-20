WASHINGTON May 20 The U.S. Senate should cut
crop insurance subsidies, the most expensive part of the farm
safety net, by $1 billion a year before it passes the new farm
bill, the White House said on Monday.
The five-year farm bill would cost about $500 billion, with
three-fourths of the money going to food stamps for the poor.
Senators could vote on the bill within a week. The House was
expected to debate its version in June.
Both bills cut traditional subsidies by substantial amounts
and put much of the savings into an expansion of federally
subsidized crop insurance. They also cut conservation and food
stamps. The House would make the biggest food stamp cuts in a
generation, $20 billion, compared to $4 billion in the Senate.
Farm bills, written every few years, are comprehensive
legislation that cover farm exports, food aid, agricultural
research, biofuels and rural economic development along with the
headline issues of farm supports, conservation and public
nutrition. Congress is months late in passing a new bill.
In a statement, the White House said it "looks forward to
working with the Congress to achieve crop insurance and
commodity program savings that are not contained" in the Senate
bill. The White House has proposed $38 billion in farm bill
savings, with crop insurance reform the most controversial.
It would reduce the federal subsidy on premiums, now
averaging 62 cents of each $1, by 3 percentage points on the
most heavily subsidized and most popular policies, which shield
crop revenue from low prices and poor yields.
Premium subsidies would be cut by an additional 2 points on
policies that base the revenue guarantee on market prices at
harvest time rather than the price projected at planting time.
One analyst said those policies were unduly expensive in the
2012 drought because commodity prices soared in the fall.
The administration also would limit insurers to a 12 percent
rate of return, down 2 points, and lower the annual payment, now
$1.3 billion, to defray overhead costs.
Altogether, the reforms would save an estimated $1.1 billion
a year.
The White House said farmers should be required to practice
soil and water conservation to qualify for subsidized insurance,
a step written into the Senate bill.
Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow said
she expected crop insurance to a central issue. "We'll have a
lot of discussion, a lot of debate, on this," said Steabenow, a
Democrat representing Michigan.
Republican Arizona Senator John McCain proposed an amendment
to end crop insurance subsidies for tobacco during a debate on
Monday. Democratic New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has said
she may try to prevent cuts in food stamps by adopting some of
the administration's crop insurance reforms.
The farm bill includes a provision that requires the
wealthiest farmers to pay a larger share of crop insurance
premiums.
Fifteen companies sell crop insurance. They range from
privately held companies to subsidiaries of Wells Fargo & Co
, Deere & Co and Archer Daniels Midland Co
and insurance giants such as ACE Ltd and Endurance
Specialty Holdings Ltd.