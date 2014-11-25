(Adds detail, background, quotes, byline)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON Nov 25 Falling grain prices and
rising expenses will drag 2014 U.S. farm sector profits to their
lowest since 2010 and have resulting effects that include less
capital investment and a moderation of growth in farmland
values, the Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.
At the same time farm sector debt is expected to rise 3.1
percent, increasing more than assets for the first time since
2009, with much of the increase from non-real estate loans.
In a quarterly update, the USDA's Economic Research Service
forecast net farm income in 2014 of $96.9 billion, a sharp cut
from the $113.2 billion it estimated in August.
"The changed outlook is largely the result of declines in
expected crop prices, reducing crop cash receipts from the
August forecasts," the USDA said.
The USDA currently forecasts average 2014/15 farm prices of
$3.50 per bushel for corn, the largest U.S. crop; in August its
forecast was $3.90.
Falling crop receipts and rising livestock receipts will
largely offset each other, making higher expenses the
tie-breaker, the agency said.
Total production expenses are forecast to rise in 2014 by
almost $20 billion, or 5.7 percent, a fifth consecutive annual
increase. The expenses will also set new highs in nominal and
inflation-adjusted terms.
The largest increase in expenses is a 28 percent jump in
livestock and poultry purchases. Over time, lower feed prices
should kick in, given the slide in grain prices, USDA said.
The annual value of U.S. crop production is retreating from
2013's all-time high. But for livestock, increases in value are
forecast across all categories, led by cattle and milk.
U.S. exports are expected to be up for beef and veal, pork,
and turkey; stable for milk, and down for broilers.
Median farm household income is forecast at $70,564, down
from $71,697.
"Given the broad USDA definition of a farm, many farmers are
not profitable even in the best farm income years," the USDA
said.
The USDA said the elimination of direct payments under the
new farm bill is being offset, in part, by higher payments for
supplemental disaster assistance. Overall projected government
payments will decline 4 percent.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott and Steve
Orlofsky)