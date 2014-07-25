Macau gambling revenue rises 16.3 pct in April
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
WASHINGTON, July 25 The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday maintained its forecast for 2014 U.S. food price inflation at 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent, close to the historic norm, even while raising its projection for pork and seafood prices.
In its first estimate for 2015, the USDA said food price increases would subside slightly, to an annual rate of 2 percent to 3 percent.
The agency noted a recent jump in vegetable prices but said it was too soon to tie the move to the severe drought in California, a key producer of fruits and vegetables. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.