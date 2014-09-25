WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Prices for many U.S. meats,
already at record highs, continued to increase on a combination
of drought and disease that have culled herds, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said on Thursday.
Retail beef and veal prices spiked by 4.2 percent from July
to August, the largest month-on-month increase since the end of
2003, and they have logged a 15 percent increase over the past
year.
Meat prices will likely continue to experience the effects
of the Texas/Oklahoma drought on cattle herds and Porcine
Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) on the pig herd in the immediate
future, USDA said, as farmers' decisions on calving and herd
sizes based on current conditions will only kick in after some 6
to 18 months,
The agency now forecasts beef and veal prices will rise by 8
percent to 9 percent for the whole of 2014, and pork prices will
rise by 7.5 percent to 8.5 percent. Price increases in 2015 in
both categories are expected to subside to about 3.5 percent.
The increases in beef and pork will push the overall meat,
poultry and fish category, which accounts for about 12.5-percent
of U.S. grocery bills, up by 5 to 6 percent.
Projected overall U.S. food inflation was held at 3 percent
for 2014, in line with historical norms, and is forecast to
subside to a 2.5 percent pace in 2015, the USDA said.
In its monthly report the agency said fresh fruit prices
would rise by 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent in 2014, a reduction
from the previous forecast of a 5 to 6 percent increase.
The ongoing drought in California has raised concern over
rising produce prices, but so far it has not had a discernible
impact on national prices for fresh fruits or vegetables, USDA
said.
Fresh fruit and vegetable prices fell in August, mostly
reflecting the ability of consumers to buy more locally grown
produce in the summer.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny)