* Public-private partnerships may be the solution
* Transport woes cost farmers money and consumer food
* Port and rail needs top $300 bln through 2030-OECD
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Dec 11 Major agricultural exporters
need to urgently upgrade their networks of road, rail and
waterways to prepare to feed a world population forecast to grow
by one-third by mid-century, the head of global agribusiness
company Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday.
Alberto Weisser, chief executive of Bunge, listed improved
infrastructure and the removal of trade barriers as two concrete
steps to assure adequate food availability.
Experts say farm output must also double in order to feed a
more populous and wealthier world. The global population is
forecast to hit 9 billion people by 2050.
Current problems with low water levels on the Mississippi
River that are hampering grain barges and imperiling U.S.
exports are only a slice of the infrastructure problems around
the globe, Weisser said.
"Infrastructure gets the attention it deserves only when it
is dying," Weisser said at a speech at Johns Hopkins
University's School of Advanced International Studies.
For example, growers in South America battle clogged roads
annually to bring crops to port, and Weisser said Brazilian
farmers lose the equivalent $1.40 a bushel on their soybean
crops because of transportation bottlenecks.
"We need the ability to grow commodities where it makes the
most sense to grow them and to move them where they need to go,"
Weisser said.
"The solution is probably going to be a public-private
partnership," he said, noting some farmers in Mato Grosso, an
agricultural powerhouse in center-west Brazil, are paying to
pave local roads so they can move crops more rapidly.
Port facilities in Brazil and Argentina, which have become
critical suppliers of grain and oilseeds in recent years, are "a
nightmare," Weisser said. "It will make you cry."
The World Economic Forum has suggested the private-sector
contributions to infrastructure will be essential given the
immense needs worldwide and limited government funds.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
has said that $300 billion in port and rail improvements are
needed globally through 2030.
Food-exporting nations such as the United States, Australia,
Brazil and Russia all face constraints on transportation. "These
countries, indeed, are countries that need to act," said
Weisser.
Asked if low water on the Mississippi River was diverting
U.S. grain exports from New Orleans, Weisser said, "We are not
seeing yet a change to different areas."
It would be more economical to shift cargo to rail from
barge in order to bypass the river bottleneck than to change
ports, he said.
Founded in 1818, Bunge is one of the world's largest food
processors and exporters with 35,000 employees in 40 countries.
Its products range from sugar and food ingredients to
fertilizer.