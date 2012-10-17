* Cost to taxpayer doubles to $15 billion, highest ever
* Insurers lose money on crops for first time in decade
* Higher insurance rates on the horizon for growers
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 U.S. taxpayers could pay a
record $15 billion to subsidize the privately run crop insurance
program this year, double the recent cost due to devastating
drought in the Farm Belt, say an array of agricultural
economists.
The program's runaway costs are in focus as Congress looks
for ways to cut government spending, making crop insurance a
bigger target for reforms.
The government and industry said they prefer to wait until
late fall, when harvest is ending, to estimate costs. As of
Monday, $2.6 billion has been paid in 2012 crop indemnities.
When lawmakers return to Washington next month, they must
tackle both the farm bill, which includes crop insurance, and
broad spending cuts required to rein in the U.S. deficit.
"I think the rising cost of crop insurance will bring even
more attention to crop insurance than has been paid so far,"
said Craig Cox of the Environmental Working Group, which says
crop insurance favors big farmers unduly and needs reform.
At present, the government pays roughly 62 cents of every $1
in crop insurance premiums and shoulders a large part of the
losses in bad years like this one.
The Senate voted in June to reduce the subsidy to big
farmers, potentially saving $1.1 billion over a decade. The
House of Representatives however, postponed dealing with the
thorny issue of cutting farm subsidies until after the Nov. 6
elections.
CROP INSURANCE, THE NEW SAFETY NET
For the 15 companies selling crop insurance, such as Wells
Fargo, QBE, ACE, American Financial
Group and Endurance, 2012 is the first time in a
decade that crop insurance is a money-loser.
Indemnities will be so large, the companies will pay out all
the money they collected in premiums this year, $11 billion,
plus $2 billion to $3 billion more, say agricultural economists
at Montana and Illinois universities and the catastrophe
modeling company AIR Worldwide.
In coming years, as insurers seek to recoup these
unprecedented losses, farmers, who contributed $4 billion of
their own money this year for policies, will face higher premium
rates. "We don't expect it to be huge rate increases because it
will be blended in with other years," said analyst Jason Porter
of ratings agency Standard & Poor's in an interview.
Crop insurance has become the biggest U.S. farm support as
soaring prices for corn, soybeans and other commodities made the
traditional price-support subsidies irrelevant. So-called
revenue policies that shield growers from the effects of low
prices and poor yields are the most popular version.
Some 85 percent of eligible farm land, 281 million acres,
was covered by $116 billion worth of crop insurance this year,
setting a high for coverage.
THE MATH, AND PATH, TO A $15 BILLION TAB
As the program grows, so does its cost to taxpayers. Along
with premium subsidies, the Agriculture Department pays part of
industry overhead and defrays the impact of severe losses on
insurers. Experts say USDA could pay three-fourth of this year's
underwriting losses, which are indemnities that exceed premiums.
Taxpayers will face a tab of around $15 billion, including
$7 billion in premium subsidies, $1.3 billion in overhead costs
for insurers plus about $7 billion from underwriting losses,
says agricultural economist Vince Smith of Montana State
University.
Crop insurance blossomed into the biggest farm support
because Congress seeded its growth. Lawmakers wanted to end
unpredictable and costly aid bills every time there was a farm
disaster, aid that cost $45 billion between 1989 and 2001.
So a decade ago, lawmakers agreed to boost substantially the
premium subsidy so that farmers would buy higher levels of
coverage. Policy value has tripled since then.
Weighing the popularity of crop insurance and the withering
attacks on crop subsidies, the agricultural community made the
cold-eyed calculation that insurance is the only sure survivor
of budget austerity. The still-unfinished 2012 farm bill would
kill an unpopular $5 billion-a-year farm subsidy and use some of
the savings to expand the crop insurance program.
ONE ANSWER -- ACROSS THE BOARD CUTS
Leaders of the House and Senate Agriculture committees
declined to comment on how record costs could affect crop
insurance in the lame duck session.
Critics say there are plenty of ways to save money, such as
cutting the premium subsidy across the board for all farmers by
5 or 10 percentage points and setting the subsidy rate as low as
52 percent. The idea is similar to the Senate vote to cut the
subsidy for big farmers by 15 points.
Other potential reforms would require the industry to carry
a larger share of losses or charge farmers for catastrophic
coverage, now available for free.
"We could also change the delivery system and save at least
$1 billion a year that way," said Smith, of Montana State
University, a fierce critic of the program.
Congress could reduce the overhead payment to insurers or by
capping the amount insurers collect in overhead and underwriting
gains in good years, Smith said.
Cuts are not guaranteed, however. House Republicans are on
record in favor of insurance cuts but they are not in the farm
bill. The Obama administration was rebuffed on a package that
included a two percentage points cut to the premium subsidy.
A Farm Belt senator, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, argued farmers
should not be forced to shoulder more than their share of budget
cuts in any government-wide retrenchment.
"It has to be in the context of the entire situation ...
It's got to be proportional," Grassley told reporters last week.
CENTERPIECE OF U.S. FARM POLICY
Crop insurance has become the favorite risk-management tool
of American agriculture, replacing crop subsidies and the major
U.S. farmer and banker groups have joined the insurance industry
in opposing cuts to the program.
National Crop Insurance Services, an industry trade group,
argues the program reduces taxpayers' costs even in a disaster
like this year by preventing calls for bailouts. The program is
a financial safeguard against ruinous weather, it says.
"It's necessary this year, especially with the drought,"
said Pam Johnson of Iowa, a farmer and president of the National
Corn Growers Association. "We feel like we can't afford to be
without it."
Crop insurance is a small part of the portfolio for the
larger insurance companies, so the drought's impact on them
could be muted. Neither Moody's nor Standard & Poor's are
expected to make ratings changes because of losses on crop
policies.
The program will likely remain a central part of U.S. farm
policy for years to come, said Alan Murray, a senior vice
president at ratings agency Moody's Investors Service.
"What does seem to be the case is that the sector is
becoming more and more the vehicle by which the government
manages financial risk for the agricultural sector," he said.