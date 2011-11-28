* Corn premium rates to fall 7 pct, soybeans by 9 pct
* Lower rates a result of updated federal methodology
* U.S. corn farmers say they paid too much in past
* Illinois group: Rates still too high, insurers profit
(Reaction from farm groups, insurers)
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 U.S. corn and soybean
growers will pay lower rates from crop insurance in 2012 --
down by an average 7 percent for corn and 9 percent for
soybeans, the federal overseer said on Monday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department's Risk Management Agency
said the lower premium rates were a result of updated
methodology for setting rates. Administrator Bill Murphy said
premium rates will more accurately reflect risks under the
revisions.
The USDA pays 60 cents of each $1 in crop insurance
premiums. Crop insurance subsidies were forecast for $7 billion
in the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30.
Some 256 million acres (104 million hectares) of U.S.
cropland are covered by policies, most of them "revenue"
insurance that shield producers from low prices and poor
yields. Growers planted 167 million acres of corn and soybeans
this year.
"Our farmers have historically paid more than their fair
share of crop insurance premiums and we are pleased to see this
is finally coming to an end," said Gary Niemeyer, president of
the National Corn Growers Association.
But the Illinois Corn Growers Association said corn rates
were still too high, compared with losses. It said
"over-payments have accrued to crop insurance companies as
profit."
RMA adjusted rates as a result of a study that it
commissioned from Sumaria Systems Inc and opened up to peer
review. The agency said it will review further Sumaria's report
and make additional adjustments as warranted.
An industry trade group, National Crop Insurance Services,
said growers "should pay fair premium rates, based on sound
actuarial methods and principles" but it had questions about
the new procedures.
Fifteen insurance companies are approved by RMA to provide
coverage on 2012 crops. They include John Deere Insurance Co
(DE.N) and Agrinational Insurance Co Inc, a branch of
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM.N).
The RMA list of approved companies is on the Internet here.
(Reporting by Charles Abbott; editing by Marguerita Choy)