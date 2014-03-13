WASHINGTON, March 13 Two U.S. senators on Thursday urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to approve disaster assistance for small pork producers affected by a deadly virus that has killed more than four million pigs across the United States in the past year.

Senators Kay Hagan of North Carolina and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, both Democrats, also urged increased research to find a vaccine for Porcine Endemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDv), for which no treatment currently exists. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)