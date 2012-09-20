* 24-hour futures trade prompted change from morning reports
* Farm sector generally backs move, but many dissenters
* First change in USDA release time since 1994
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The U.S. government will
begin issuing major agricultural reports at midday, when Chicago
trading is in full swing, abandoning the early morning release
of the world's most important crop data after almost two
decades.
After a months-long debate following the adoption of nearly
around-the-clock futures trading, the U.S. Agriculture
Department said on Wednesday that from January it would release
its market-moving U.S. crop forecasts and five other major
reports at noon Eastern Time (11 a.m. Central).
Major farm groups and agribusinesses generally supported the
move, although some major market players including Cargill had
advocated maintaining the same time or releasing the data when
markets are shut. But many Chicago traders were pleased the
reports would no longer roil the market during the sluggish,
illiquid early morning hours of the CME Group Inc's
extended day.
"We're elated, the whole trading floor is just elated with
this decision. The early release time just wasn't working," said
Joe Bedore of trading house INTL-FC Stone.
Since 1994, the agency's biggest reports have been released
at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, prior to the opening of Chicago floor
trade and early enough to accommodate European and Asian
players. The reports are finalized in a "lockup" of USDA experts
that begins several hours beforehand under the watch of armed
guards.
But in May, CME extended the trading time of its hallmark
Chicago Board of Trade grain and oilseed contracts to nearly
24-hours, responding both to pressure from investors who wanted
a longer day and to competition from the
IntercontinentalExchange, which has just launched
look-alike contracts in a bid to take business.
As a result, USDA's most significant reports were being
released when markets were open but trading volume was low,
frustrating many players and threatening to exaggerate price
moves.
"The shift to a noon release allows for the greatest
liquidity in the markets, provides the greatest access to the
reports during working hours in the United States, and continues
equal access to data among all parties," said USDA Chief
Economist Joe Glauber.
CME said after the USDA's announcement that it would no
longer start open-outcry grain trading early on days the U.S.
government issues major agricultural reports. In June it had
switched to starting trading at 8:20 a.m. Eastern (7:20 a.m.
Central) instead of the usual 10:30 a.m. Eastern (9:30 a.m.
Central) on days when a USDA report was released.
ICE said it had "no change in hours to announce" for its
grain markets.
SPEED AND ACCESS
With reports to be released while markets are open, a key
issue is assuring speedy and equal access to the data. USDA
posts its reports on the Internet at the time of release as well
as issuing them in print. A spokesman said USDA would maintain
the practice of allowing media organizations, including Reuters,
early access to the data under a strict embargo.
Some traders said there is too little time to digest USDA
data if the reports are issued during trading hours. Traders in
Paris and other European markets may feel especially pinched --
USDA reports will be issued 30 minutes before they close.
Others fear that ultra-fast algorithmic traders or
tech-savvy speculators may be able to benefit by programming
split-second trades based on the USDA's numbers, while farmers
and other retail players take more time to parse the figures.
A trade group for U.S. grain merchants, shippers and
processors, the National Grain and Feed Association, said
trading should pause long enough on report days "for a rational
analysis of the data. We look forward to continuing that
discussion with the futures exchanges, regulators and other
stakeholders."
A CME spokesman said on Wednesday, "We are willing to
consider a pause provided all exchanges agree to coordinate to
set trading hours to facilitate this halt." In July CME had
suggested a halt of no more than 30 minutes around the release
of key USDA reports.
The new release time applies to the monthly crop report and
its companion report on crops around the globe, the World
Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates; the quarterly Grain
Stocks report, issued in March, June, September and January; the
Prospective Plantings report in March, the Acreage report in
June and the Small Grains Summary in September.
USDA decided to continue to release three major livestock
reports -- the monthly Cattle on Feed report, quarterly Hogs and
Pigs report and periodic Cattle Inventory report -- in
mid-afternoon.
When USDA asked farm groups and agribusinesses for their
views in July, most major players favored midday release. It was
backed by the CME, the Commodity Markets Council which speaks
for commodity exchanges and corporate counterparts, and major
U.S. farm groups.
Some major companies disagreed. Cargill, Con-Agra and trader
Gavilon preferred morning release while foodmakers General Mills
and Perdue Farms suggested afternoon release. Out of 147
comments to USDA, one-third supported midday release of reports,
one-third preferred morning and 44 supported afternoon release.