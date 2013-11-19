WASHINGTON Nov 19 The Agriculture Department
suspended its semi-annual U.S. cattle inventory report for a
second year on Tuesday due to budget cuts that also affect
certain rice, fish, fruit and vegetable estimates.
"The decision to suspend these reports was not made lightly,
but it was nevertheless necessary, given the funding situation,"
said USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service in a
statement.
USDA said because of automatic budget cuts, known as
sequestration, "we are not able to reinstate the programs that
were suspended in March" in the new fiscal year.
The July cattle report was regarded as the broadest-reaching
of the reports, although many of the more obscure reports
dealing with niche crops are also missed by participants in
those markets.
The more than 2,000 U.S. craft beer producers, for example,
have said they have been disadvantaged by the loss of estimates
for hops, a critical brewing ingredient.
With the suspension, USDA will report on cattle numbers once
in 2014, in a report scheduled for January.
Also suspended for a second year are the following:
-the June rice stocks report;
-Potato stocks reports;
-all hops and hops stocks estimates;
-the annual mink report;
-June reports of on- and off-farm stocks of Austrian winter
peas, chickpeas, dry peas and lentils;
-July acreage forecasts for Austrian winter peas, dry edible
peas and lentils;
-all catfish and trout reports including Catfish Feed
Deliveries and Catfish Processing. USDA will publish its annual
catfish and trout report using data collected during the census
of aquaculture.
USDA said it will publish annual summaries for production of
vegetables and of non-citrus fruits and nuts but will not issue
forecasts, preliminary summaries or month price reports during
this fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30. The same pattern was
taken last year for those crops.
