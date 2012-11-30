WASHINGTON Nov 30 Sixteen U.S. senators have
appealed to President Barack Obama to divert more water to the
Mississippi River to prevent barge traffic from shutting down
due to low water on the country's inland waterway, a crucial
route for goods bound for export.
Low water is a looming disaster, said the senators in a
letter to Obama that was released on Friday.
The senators, from states along the Mississippi and Missouri
rivers, asked for emergency action to release more water from
Missouri River reservoirs to feed the drought-sapped Mississippi
River.
Water levels are forecast to reach near-historic lows by
mid-December, and shippers say low water will make it impossible
to move cargo. Grain exporters have already slashed by up to 50
percent the weight of cargo shipped by barges on the Mississippi
River to the Gulf of Mexico.
"Substantial curtailment of navigation will effectively
sever the country's inland waterway superhighway, imperil the
shipment of critical cargo for domestic consumption and for
export, threaten manufacturing industries and power generation,
and risk thousands of related jobs in the Midwest," wrote the
senators.
Signing the letter were senators Chuck Grassley and Tom
Harkin of Iowa; Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill of Missouri; Mark
Pryor and John Boozman of Arkansas; Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar
of Minnesota; Mary Landrieu and David Vitter of Louisiana; Thad
Cochran and Roger Wicker of Mississippi; Mark Kirk of Illinois;
Lamar Alexander of Tennessee; Joe Manchin of West Virginia; and
Sherrod Brown of Ohio.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been battling extreme
low-water conditions on the Mississippi for months following the
country's worst drought in half a century.