* Plan would cut $7.7 billion 1st year, $20 bln over 5 years
* Cuts required by Representative Ryan's budget plan
* Program helps 46 million low income people buy food
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, April 18 A U.S. congressional panel
approved about $33 billion in cuts over 10 years from food stamp
benefits, in a largely symbolic and highly partisan vote opposed
by committee Democrats and by anti-poverty groups.
The cuts advanced by the House of Representatives
Agriculture Committee on Wednesday would reduce spending on food
stamps that help 46 million people buy food by $7.7 billion in
the first year, by $19.7 billion in five years, and the balance
in the next five years.
The cuts are expected to die in the Democratic-controlled
Senate. But the vote by voice underscored Republicans'
preference for domestic spending cuts over defense cuts or tax
hikes as they try to avoid automatic cuts that take effect in
January.
Rep. Jean Schmidt cited recent press reports of a Michigan
lottery winner who remained on food stamps as an example of
faults in the program. "There are those that have benefited from
this that may not truly need it," said Schmidt, a Republican.
The committee's proposal to tighten rules for qualifying for
food stamps, formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition
Assistance Program or SNAP, and repeal a 2009 increase to the
program's funding instead of reducing subsidies for farmers also
could show Republican priorities for the next farm bill.
"I would contend this entire process is a waste of time,"
Representative Collin Peterson, the committee's top Democrat,
said in opening remarks.
"Taking a meat ax to nutrition programs that feed millions
of hard-working families in an effort to avoid defense cuts is
not a serious way to achieve deficit reduction," he said.
AUTOMATIC CUTS LOOM
Food stamps and other federal spending are on the table as
budget writers try to craft a plan that avoids about $98 billion
in across-the-board, automatic cuts triggered by the failure of
the debt-reducing "supercommittee" last year.
Committee members said the cuts would reduce projected costs
by about 4 percent for SNAP. Enrollment in the food stamp
program grew substantially during and after the recession, and
Congress boosted its funding in the 2009 economic stimulus
package.
Republicans on the committee said they did not want to hurt
families that need assistance but that lax rules allow some
people to use food stamps who do not really need it.
Chairman Frank Lucas said some states qualify all households
receiving low-income assistance for SNAP instead of judging
eligibility by income or assets. In others, he said, payments as
part of a home energy assistance program count as income
deductions that allow households to receive higher benefits.
"What I look at here is an attempt to find out who truly
needs the assistance," Schmidt said.
But committee Democrats countered that the cuts would place
the burden of debt reduction on programs for poor families.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops wrote to lawmakers
on Monday asking that they preserve funding for domestic and
international food aid. The nonprofit Food Research and Action
Center said on its website on Wednesday that the restrictions
could push up to 3 million people out of the food stamp program.
The committee focused on food stamp cuts even though
Representative Paul Ryan's House-passed budget suggested $30
billion in savings over 10 years could come from rolling back
direct payments to farmers and crop insurance.
Ryan's budget directed six committees to find $261 billion
in 10-year savings, with the biggest share of the cuts in the
hands of the agriculture committee. Farm supports such as
subsidies are popular in farm states that will vote in November
when the full House is up for re-election.