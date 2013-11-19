By Charles Abbott
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 19 A congressional agreement to
tighten U.S. farm subsidy rules for the benefit of small and
family farmers is under attack in the final negotiations over a
new, overdue farm bill, two senators said on Tuesday, with time
running short.
Leaders of the House and Senate Agriculture committees face
an informal deadline at the end of this week to strike an
agreement on a $500 billion compromise, if they hope to pass a
bill this year. Congress could adjourn for the year in
mid-December.
"The farm bill conference is not going well, I understand,"
said Steny Hoyer, the Democratic whip and second-ranking
Democratic leader in the House of Representatives.
While the make-or-break issue remains the size of cuts in
food stamps for the poor, farm subsidy reforms are also in
dispute although the House and Senate used similar language in
their respective bills passed earlier this year.
The package would set a "hard" cap on payments per farmer
and tighten eligibility rules for subsidies.
"That is one of the issues we are really working on," said
Debbie Stabenow, chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee,
and one of the "big four" negotiators on the farm bill. "I am a
strong supporter of reform."
Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley, a longtime backer of stricter
rules of the payment of farm subsidies, told reporters that the
leaders of the House Agriculture Committee want to eliminate the
reforms.
"I don't understand how anyone can promote closing loopholes
for food stamps if they also don't support closing the loopholes
non-farmers - many of whom have significant income - are using,"
Grassley, a Republican, said during a teleconference.
House Agriculture Committee Chairman Frank Lucas spoke
against "applying layers of regulatory bureaucracy" to the farm
program when farm bill talks opened. A spokeswoman for Lucas,
also a Republican, was not immediately available to respond to
Grassley's comments.
The packages sponsored by Grassley and Jeff Fortenberry, a
Republican Congressman from Nebraska, would set a limit of
$125,000 per farmer, doubled to $250,000 for married couples,
and allow only one person per farm to qualify for subsidies by
providing management of the operation.
At present, there effectively is no limit on crop subsidy
payments to a farmer. Non-farmers and investors can qualify for
subsidies by declaring they provide management services for a
farm.
A Government Accountability Office report earlier this year
described cases where several people each drew subsidies by
saying they provided management of the same farm.
The farm bill already is a year behind schedule due to
demands by conservative House Republicans for large cuts in food
stamps. They proposed $39 billion in cuts over 10 years through
stricter eligibility rules. The Senate proposed $4 billion in
cuts and the White House has threatened to veto any farm bill
with overly large cuts.
If there is no agreement on a farm bill by January, the farm
program will revert to an underlying 1949 law that would, among
other things, double the price of milk in the grocery store.
Stabenow also took time out on Tuesday to criticize an
administration proposal to scale back the requirement to mix
corn ethanol into U.S. gasoline in 2014, but said there was no
easy response to the Environmental Protection Agency's plan.
"I don't see a legislative fix, certainly not in the farm
bill," Stabenow said.