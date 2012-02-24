* Tyson Foods CEO says beef getting "pretty expensive"
* Customers may cut back as disposable income declines
* Company also has cautious outlook for chicken demand
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 U.S. consumers may try
to save money by eating less meat if they continue to feel the
pinch of high gasoline prices, the chief executive of Tyson
Foods said on Friday.
"People want meat... but it's getting pretty expensive," CEO
Donnie Smith told reporters at an agricultural conference in
Washington D.C. "We're concerned that there are going to be
thresholds, depending on disposable income, where that demand
kind of tops out."
Rising fuel prices are the latest concern for consumers, who
have already been facing high prices for beef due to a drought
that reduced cattle herds in the southern U.S. Plains last year.
High prices for corn, used to feed livestock, helped drive up
beef prices.
The result is that backyard cookouts this year could be
subdued. Retail prices for beef in January set a record high for
the fifth straight month.
Smith, speaking at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
Agricultural Outlook Forum, noted consumer spending seems to
suffer when the national average price for gas is above $3.50 or
$3.75 a gallon. He predicted that per capita consumption of beef
will continue to weaken for the next two years because of high
costs.
Cattle ranchers in Texas, the epicenter of the drought,
confirmed high gas prices will likely reduce demand for beef.
"If we start taxing consumers with motor fuel prices again,
we'll probably take the edge off our summer vacation season and
certainly [that will] be damaging to retail meat demand," said
Don Close, marketing director for the Texas Cattle Feeders
Association.
Consumers also could back away from chicken.
Tyson is buying raw chicken from producers every week,
instead of stocking up on supplies, because of uncertainty about
the strength of demand, Smith said. He said the company will
watch sales through the early part of the summer grilling season
to see whether demand is disappointing.
The USDA on Friday predicted domestic per capita consumption
of red meat and poultry for 2012 would decline by more than 6
pounds, or about 3 percent, to just over 198 pounds retail
weight. That would be the lowest level since 1987.