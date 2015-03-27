(Adds details, USDA Secretary quotes)
By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, March 27 U.S. farmers will have another
week to enroll in the government's new subsidy programs under
the five-year farm bill, with the deadline extended to April 7,
the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday.
The final day for farmers to update their crop acreage and
yield history, the first step to qualify for the new subsidies,
will be extended to April 7. The farmers had already had the
deadline to update their acreage data extended by one month to
March 31.
Participating grain farmers must choose between one of two
new programs, a price average formula called Agriculture Risk
Coverage (ARC) and a fixed-price formula called Price Loss
Coverage (PLC). Farmers need to commit to one or the other for
the next five years.
"This is an important decision for producers because these
programs help farmers and ranchers protect their operations from
unexpected changes in the marketplace," USDA Secretary Tom
Vilsack said in a statement. "Nearly 98 percent of owners have
already updated their yield and base acres, and 90 percent of
producers have enrolled in ARC or PLC," he said.
Enrollment numbers are strong and continue to rise, Vilsack
said, and the additional week will give producers more time to
make their final decisions.
University economists who have been teaching farmers about
the complicated new programs in recent months say ARC is a big
favorite among corn and soybean farmers while PLC will likely be
more popular with crops like wheat, sorghum, barley, rice and
peanuts.
Covered commodities include barley, canola, chickpeas, corn,
crambe, flaxseed, sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts,
dry peas, rapeseed, rice, safflower seed, sesame, soybeans,
sunflower seed and wheat. Upland cotton is no longer a covered
commodity.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins, editing by G Crosse)