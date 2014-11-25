By Mary Milliken
| RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif.
RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. Nov 25 Growing up among
rows of purple haze carrots, delicate Mara des Bois strawberries
and corn sweet enough to eat raw, Makoto Chino might have been
one of the best-fed kids in America.
He would see celebrated chefs like Julia Child and Alice
Waters visiting his family's Southern California farm and
learning from his father Tom Chino about the painstaking
attention to quality and experimentation. The chefs would sign
the kitchen wall in homage to the work of the Japanese-American
family.
There was never a guarantee that Makoto, Tom's only child,
would carry on with the farm. When asked about his son's plans,
Tom would utter the Japanese phrase to convey resignation:
"shoganai" or "it can't be helped."
"His second favorite saying is 'the protruding nail gets
hammered down,'" Makoto, now 25, said with a laugh, a humorous
acknowledgement that his father may have convinced him to take
up the mantle of what some regard as the nation's finest
vegetable and fruit farm.
"I just feel like there is a great gravity towards the
farm," added Makoto, who is about to graduate from law school
but has no intention of practicing law.
The gravitational pull of Chino Farm is legendary. Since
they don't ship, everyone - whether a top chef or a traveling
foodie or a local resident - comes to the farm stand, simply
called "Vegetable Shop," on a dusty corner of this affluent San
Diego County town, hemmed in by sprawling housing estates.
On a hot Sunday in November, Sean Brock, one of the most
acclaimed chefs in America today for his revival of Southern
cooking, stopped at Chino Farm while on his cookbook tour.
"I haven't seen produce this beautiful anywhere else," said
the 36-year-old Brock, whose love of vegetables is patent in the
colorful tattoo that covers his entire arm.
"You see these beautiful varieties of plants grown in
beautiful soil by people who care," he added. "That is what
needs to happen all over the country."
'NEVER BEEN EASY'
Tom Chino, the youngest of nine children, is a spry
65-year-old with no plans to retire. His father, he says, was
"farming actively in the field until he was 90" and he will
likely do the same.
Long before farmers' markets and heirloom vegetables popped
up across the country, Tom Chino's parents bought the 45-acre
(18.2-hectare) farm after World War Two and forged their
independence from wholesalers and supermarkets, setting their
prices and cultivating a diverse offering of crops.
"It is sort of like gardening rather than the American
vision of farming," Tom said, adding that "you have to be able
to handle lots of different crops."
At dawn, with customers' orders in hand, Tom and his
workers, who can vary from six to 18 according to the season,
set out for a methodical morning harvest of crops.
"You can tell they were grown, picked, washed and displayed
with care," said Brock.
Tom, who worked as a cancer researcher before taking up
farming full-time, is always looking for new seeds and varieties
to offer to customers, like purple sprouting broccoli or yu choi
greens.
"Every single day, my dad is researching more, wanting more,
on the computer, listening to podcasts," said Makoto. "It is
never enough."
Tom does worry Makoto won't have enough time to learn
everything he needs to know about all the specific crops, but he
doesn't want to add more pressure on his son.
"I don't want to force anything on him or any of the other
children that might be involved," Tom said.
Tom is sensitive to the burden facing Makoto, who does not
have the siblings to support him like he did when he took over
the farm. There are two cousins who might join Makoto some day,
but one is starting college and the other high school.
"It is not going to be easy for him, but it has never been
easy for any of us," said Tom.
For Makoto, bringing in people outside the family to help
run the farm is something he'd rather not contemplate.
"It probably has to be the reality, but I can't imagine
that," he said.
(Additional reporting by Mike Blake; Editing by Eric Walsh)