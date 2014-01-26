WASHINGTON Jan 26 An agreement on the
long-overdue U.S. farm bill could be completed as soon as
Monday, followed by final approval likely within days, the
Washington Post reported on Sunday.
Citing senior House of Representatives aides, the Post said
that in the event of a deal on Monday, Republican leaders would
bring it up for a House vote, with the measure seen passing with
bipartisan support. The Democrat-controlled Senate would likely
give its approval before a recess in mid-February, the newspaper
said.
"We remain optimistic that we can reach agreement in time to
be on the floor next week," House Agriculture Committee Chairman
Frank Lucas was quoted as saying in a message to colleagues over
the weekend.
The five-year farm bill, which covers issues from domestic
crop subsidies to exports and global food aid, is being held up
chiefly by a dispute between Republican House Speaker John
Boehner and supporters of a program that would cut milk
production if prices fall below a certain level.
Collin Peterson, the top Democrat on the House Agriculture
Committee, has championed the Dairy Security Act, a new program
that offers producers profit-margin insurance as long as they
agree to cut milk output if prices fall below a set level.
Farmers generally support Peterson's proposal, while
processors - who make cheese, ice cream and yogurt, and say it
could lead to higher prices for milk - oppose it.
Boehner has been a long-standing opponent of dairy price
supports. The speaker has derided the support system as
"Soviet-style" and has vowed not to allow a bill with supply
management to come to the House floor for a vote.
Lawmakers are more than a year late in replacing the 2008
farm law, which expired in the autumn of 2012 but was extended
until Sept. 30, 2013.
Negotiators have reportedly agreed to about $8 billion in
cuts over 10 years to the food stamp program, formally known as
the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which gives about
47 million low-income Americans money to pay for food.
In its version of the farm bill passed in June, the
Democratic-run Senate offered $4.5 billion in cuts to food
stamps over 10 years. The House proposed $39 billion in cuts.
(Writing by Peter Cooney; Additional reporting by Eric Beech;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)