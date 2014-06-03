By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, June 3 Two U.S. lawmakers will
introduce legislation on Tuesday to end restrictions on
international food aid programs, which they say would free up
hundreds of millions of dollars per year and get aid to some 9
million more hungry people around the world.
U.S. Senators Bob Corker of Tennessee, the top Republican on
the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Democrat Chris Coons
of Delaware, chairman of the Africa subcommittee, are jointly
introducing the "Food for Peace Reform Act of 2014," according
to a copy of the bill obtained by Reuters.
President Barack Obama's administration has been pushing to
overhaul the $1.4 billion U.S. food aid program for years. But
his efforts have faced stiff resistance, especially from U.S.
shipping companies that say they would cost jobs.
The program is restricted by laws requiring that most food
be produced in the United States rather than purchased locally,
which means it can cost more and take months to reach needy
people, often arriving too late to be of much help in case of
famine or disaster.
Half must also be transported on U.S. vessels, which can
also add time and double the cost. That restriction was loosened
two years ago. Before 2012, three-quarters of all food aid had
to be sent on U.S. ships.
The Corker-Coons bill would allow both U.S. and locally or
regionally procured commodities, vouchers or cash transfers to
be used for aid, depending on which is the most cost effective
option.
Backers of the bill said the effect on U.S. agriculture
would be small, noting that U.S. food aid contributed only 0.86
percent of total U.S. agricultural exports from 2002-2011 and
just 1.41 percent of net farm income.
The bill also would let the U.S. Agency for International
Development ship food on whatever vessels were readily
available. Studies have shown that the cargo preference
requirement meant that aid shipped at rates 46 percent higher
than competitive market rates.
The bill also would end "monetization," a requirement that
15 percent of all U.S. donated food be sold first by aid
organizations, producing cash that would fund development
projects.
Backers of the bill said eliminating monetization would save
25 cents out of every taxpayer dollar spent, and could feed
800,000 more people and free some $30 million per year.
The legislation would also transfer current food aid
authorities from the Farm bill - a giant package governing U.S.
agriculture - into the Foreign Assistance Act.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Ken Wills)