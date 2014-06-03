(Adds quote, updates with bill's introduction)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, June 3 Two U.S. lawmakers introduced
legislation on Tuesday to end U.S. restrictions on international
food aid programs, which they said would free up hundreds of
millions of dollars per year and get aid to some 9 million more
hungry people around the world.
U.S. Senators Bob Corker of Tennessee, the top Republican on
the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Democrat Chris Coons
of Delaware, chairman of the Africa subcommittee, introduced the
Food for Peace Reform Act of 2014.
President Barack Obama's administration has been pushing to
overhaul the $1.4 billion U.S. food aid program for years. But
his efforts have faced stiff resistance, especially from U.S.
shipping companies that say they would cost jobs.
The program is restricted by laws requiring that most food
be produced in the United States rather than purchased locally,
which means it can cost more and take months to reach needy
people, often arriving too late to be of much help in case of
famine or disaster.
Half must also be transported on U.S. vessels, which can
take months and double the cost. That restriction was loosened
two years ago. Before 2012, three-quarters of all food aid had
to be sent on U.S. ships.
"At a time when our budget is strained and U.S. resources
are limited, Congress needs to find ways to be more efficient
and effective with every dollar," Corker said in a statement.
Coons said the reforms in the legislation had strong
bipartisan support. They are generally favored by international
aid organizations.
The bill would allow both U.S. and locally or regionally
procured commodities, vouchers or cash transfers to be used for
aid, depending on which is the most cost-effective option.
Backers of the measure said the effect on U.S. agriculture
would be small, noting that U.S. food aid contributed only 0.86
percent of total U.S. agricultural exports from 2002-2011 and
just 1.41 percent of net farm income.
The bill also would allow the U.S. Agency for International
Development to ship food on whatever vessels were readily
available. Studies have shown that the U.S. cargo preference
requirement resulted in aid shipping at rates 46 percent higher
than competitive market rates.
The bill also would end "monetization," a requirement that
15 percent of all U.S.-donated food be sold first by aid
organizations, producing cash that would fund development
projects.
Sponsors of the legislation said eliminating monetization
would save 25 cents out of every taxpayer dollar spent, and
could feed 800,000 more people and free some $30 million per
year.
The measure would also transfer current food aid authorities
from the farm bill - a giant package governing U.S. agriculture
- to the Foreign Assistance Act.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Ken Wills and
Jonathan Oatis)