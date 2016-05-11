(Aid agency says it will not confirm subjects of investigation)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, May 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
activities of several vendors obtaining humanitarian aid for
Syria for the International Rescue Committee have been halted
amid an investigation by the U.S. government into reports of
corruption, officials said on Wednesday.
The global aid agency, headed by former British foreign
secretary David Miliband, is not suspended from U.S. funding,
said a spokesman for the U.S. Agency for International
Development (USAID).
But the aid agency said it could not disclose whether the
organization was under investigation as reported in some media.
USAID's Office of Inspector General said last week that it
had unearthed corrupt practices involving a number of programs
operating out of Turkey which provide humanitarian aid to Syria.
"The investigation to date has identified a network of
commercial vendors, NGO employees, and others who have colluded
to engage in bid-rigging and multiple bribery and kickback
schemes related to contracts to deliver humanitarian aid in
Syria," it said in a statement.
In response, USAID has halted several aid activities in
Turkey over suspicions of fraud and suspended some people and
some vendors from getting U.S. funds, officials said.
The agency refuted media reports that the IRC and another
leading charity, the International Medical Corps, were among
those getting USAID funding withdrawn.
"IRC and IMC have not been suspended," said Sam Ostrander, a
spokesman for USAID in Washington, D.C.
But he said several humanitarian aid procurement activities
have been halted while the system is repaired.
A report in the Times of London said the IRC was under U.S.
investigation.
The Inspector General for USAID cannot confirm or deny
whether a group is under investigation, a spokesman said.
Not being suspended does not preclude an organization from
being under investigation, however, the agencies said.
A spokeswoman for the IRC in London told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation: "We are working openly and collaboratively with
USAID to investigate this issue."
The Inspector General's office said several aid agencies
have fired staff members due to misconduct it had uncovered.
In January 2016, as a result of the investigation, the IRC
fired two staff members from its Turkey office who had accepted
money from vendors in exchange for steering contracts to them,
the Inspector General's office said.
The IMC said it has laid off 800 employees and fired three
others suspected of involvement in the scheme. It also said it
is cooperating with the USAID investigation and had opened an
investigation of its own.
IMC's aid programs funded by other donors continue, and it
is able to distribute medicine already in its warehouse in
Turkey, it said.
Another charity, GOAL Syria, said it was cooperating with
the investigation and that certain aspects of its program to
procure emergency food and other items for Syria have been
suspended.
The war in Syria has killed more than 250,000 people though
with tens of thousands unaccounted for, some say the death toll
may be as high as 400,000.
