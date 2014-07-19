WASHINGTON, July 19 The annual rate of diagnosis
with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, fell by a third in the
United States between 2002 and 2011, researchers reported on
Saturday.
Fewer people in all U.S. groups tested positive for human
immunodeficiency virus except for gay and bisexual men ages 13
to 24 and over 45, they wrote in a special issue of the Journal
of the American Medical Association.
"Among men who have sex with men, unprotected risk behaviors
in the presence of high prevalence and unsuppressed viral load
may continue to drive HIV transmission," the report said.
From 2002 to 2011, 493,372 people were diagnosed with HIV in
the United States, researchers said, citing data from the 50
states and the District of Columbia.
The diagnosis rate fell to 16.1 per 100,000 people in 2011
from 24.1 in 2002, the researchers wrote in the issue,
published to coincide with an international AIDS meeting in
Melbourne, Australia.
The U.S. drop is in line with a global downturn in the
epidemic of AIDS, or Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. The
United Nations said on Wednesday that there were 2.1 million new
HIV infections worldwide in 2013, down 38 percent from 2001.
The U.S. decline followed increased emphasis on care and
treatment for people with HIV, including use of antiretroviral
therapy, the report said.
The researchers were headed by Anna Satcher Johnson, an
epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC).
The CDC has reported that 1.1 million people in the United
States are living with HIV, and 18 percent are unaware of their
infections.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bernard Orr)